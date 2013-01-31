NETIA Products at NRB 2013:

Radio-Assist(TM) 8.1 -- Upgraded Radio Automation

At NRB 2013, NETIA will showcase the latest version of its powerful Radio-Assist(TM) range of digital audio automation software. Radio-Assist 8.1 will offer the same robust array of tools for streamlined end-to-end multimedia production, broadcast, and publication workflows, along with two significant new features: an integrated music-scheduling application and video editing capability. Users can access both new features from a single user interface.

NETIAs Radio-Assist family of digital audio software programs covers each part of the production and broadcast workflow, allowing users to record, edit, or prepare a playlist. In addition to new browsing and publishing tools for full multimedia functionality, the software features tools for acquisition, sound-file editing, commercial and music production, newsroom systems, scheduling, multicasting, and administration.

Radio-Assist 8.1 allows users to leverage built-in music-scheduling functionality. With music management tools integrated into Radio-Assist 8.1s FederAll playlist preparation module, users are able to automate playlist generation according to preset criteria, business policies, and a wide range of intelligent options for sequencing music.

The video editing tool now available within the Radio-Assist 8.1 interface complements the softwares Snippet and Snippet+ audio editing tools. Offering a convenient editing solution, this enhancement addresses the growing demand for radio broadcasters to provide video via their online portals. This simple and easy-to-use editing tool is available through the same GUI as the Snippet tool, providing a familiar utility that allows staff to produce video clips with very little training.

Additionally, NETIA will highlight further functional and technical enhancements that add to the value of Radio-Assist 8.1 in todays radio broadcast operations.

Image Link: www.wallstcom.com/NETIA/RadioAssist8.zip

Image Caption: NETIA Radio-Assist(TM) 8.1 Music Scheduling

Image Link: www.wallstcom.com/NETIA/RadioAssist8.zip

Image Caption: NETIA Radio-Assist(TM) 8.1 Snippet Video

Content Management System

At NRB 2013, NETIA will showcase the latest version of its Content Management System (CMS) that allows users to manage all processes within the global production environment -- from editing through post and distribution -- through simple, easy-to-manage workflows and task automation, accessed through one unique and easy-to-use interface. With the NETIA CMS, users can connect all of their partners and vendors within a single production ecosystem, simplifying the sharing and managing of media assets.

The latest version of the CMS includes enriched features within its metadata management module and its indexing and segmentation functionalities, while the new, enhanced GUI allows a greater number of fields to be personalized. In order to automate the description of audio and video content, NETIA CMS interfaces with third-party speech-to-text transcription systems. A multilingual thesaurus module available in the new version ensures that there are endless possibilities for describing content precisely, in turn making it easier for users to access and retrieve specific content. Finally, the CMS includes an enhanced administration application that further simplifies system management.

Image Link: www.wallstcom.com/NETIA/CMS.zip

Image Caption: NETIA Content Management System (CMS)

Company Overview:

NETIA, a GlobeCast company, is a leading provider of software solutions that enable efficient management and delivery of content to todays full array of media platforms. Relied on by more than 10,000 users in 200 installations in more than 40 countries, NETIA solutions allow content producers and owners to manage content from ingest to delivery, targeting multiplatform outlets including the Internet, VOD, IPTV services, and mobile devices.

NETIA provides content management solutions to major radio and television brands and to multimedia groups around the world. Clients include the Associated Press, ABC, Radio Globo in Brazil, SBS and ABC in Australia, MediaCorp Singapore, RAI Italy, RTL France, Radio France, RTBF in Belgium and France Televisions. NETIA has its headquarters in France, with offices in the United States, Paris, Rome, and Singapore, in addition to a global network of professional distribution partners.

