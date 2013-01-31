New Mexico PBS Builds HD Video Production Facilities on Snell Kahuna Multi-Format Production Switcher

Flexibility, Functionality, Quality, and Ease of Use Make Kahuna the Ideal Fit

READING, U.K. -- Jan. 30, 2013 -- Snell today announced that New Mexico PBS, located at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, is using a Kahuna SD/HD multi-format production switcher in its new HD production control room and studio. Integrated with other best-of-breed broadcast products, the Kahuna provides the reliability, ease of use, and image quality that New Mexico PBS required for its state-of-the-art video production facilities. By improving the efficiency of the overall broadcast workflow, the flexibility of the Kahuna system also saves New Mexico PBS time and money.

"We produce both public affairs programs and documentaries with live studio content, so video production is a very important part of what we do," said Jim Gale, director of engineering and operations at New Mexico PBS. "After a thorough evaluation of video switchers, we chose to purchase the most powerful video switcher on the planet -- the Kahuna multi-format production switcher from Snell. At a facility like ours, it is important to invest in both a product and company that will be around for the next 15 years. Snell is a phenomenal company that believes in the quality of its product, is committed to the high fidelity of the image, and is dedicated to taking care of its customers."

Kahuna is the world's first multi-format SD/HD production switcher. An internal resizing engine allows it to handle any format or aspect ratio on the fly, and Snell's FormatFusion technology enables simultaneous SD and HD operations in the same mainframe and on the same control panel. This flexibility vastly simplifies the HD transition by eliminating the need for external up/down/crossconverters in the live production environment, as well as the cost and signal-path delay associated with these products. Kahuna's three M/E banks, with four tiers of effects per bank, make 12 keys possible, and staff at New Mexico PBS rely heavily on Kahuna's chroma key and on the four two-channel DVEs built into the system to bring complex effects and sophisticated elements to their productions.

"The Kahuna is an amazing video switcher designed by very smart people, and it hits the top of the price/performance curve," added Gale. "In my 38 years of industry experience, Snell's Kahuna comes about as close to perfection as anything I've seen."

