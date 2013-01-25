Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) Soars to New Heights on Yves “Jetman” Rossy’s Jet Pack at the New Zealand International Air Show

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND,JANUARY 25, 2013 –Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT), a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division, and a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the Broadcast and Sports & Entertainment markets, teams up with Quinto Communications,a prime distributor and systems integrator throughout Australia and New Zealand, to support daredevil Yves “Jetman” Rossy as he performs his breathtaking flying acts to open the New Zealand International Air Show on January 26th.

IMT’s RF Central microLite HD digital transmitter will be on board Jetman’s jet-engine powered wing to help the aviation trailblazer transmit high-quality live HD video of his flight to receive sites below and for live broadcast feed to New Zealand Channel 3 News. This will enable tens of thousands of fans to view his flight up close and personal on displays positioned on the ground. The New Zealand International Air Show, which will take place at North Shore Airfield, marks the first time Rossy will be flying in New Zealand.

Known as the only man to fly with a jet-propelled wing, the 53-year-old’s perilous flight will begin as he is dropped from a plane with only his wing, comprised of carbon fiber and four jet engines, keeping him in the air. Reaching speeds of up to 300km/h Rossy will steer using his body movements. According to him, this allows him to fly as free as a bird. Thanks to IMT’s microLite video transmission capabilities, those attending the air show will be able to view his flight, which will be captured by two GoPro cameras mounted on the jet pack’s wing tips.

“We’ve been working with IMT for several years due to the quality and reliability of its products,” says Tom Pavicic, chief executive officer at Quinto Communications. “IMT’s cutting edge technology is what attracts our customers to the company again and again, and we are happy to be the provider of choice in the region.”

The microLite transmitter provides high-quality, full-HD video directly to ground-based receive equipment. The RF Central microLite HD is an ultra-compact MPEG-4 COFDM digital transmitter designed for the next-generation of compact cameras featuring full HD/SDI capabilities. Its ease of use and ultra-low electrical power requirements gave Rossy everything he was looking for when selecting the video transmission equipment for his flight. The antenna on his wing is a blade antenna from Haigh Farr, recently acquired by the Vitec Group. Haigh Farr represents some of the finest antenna engineering in the world. Offering a truly hemispherical pattern, its blade antenna helps ensure that the signal is transmitted to the ground.

“We are excited that Yves Rossy continues to use IMT’s technology to transmit live HD video to his spectators on the ground, as it is a testament to the engineering and quality of our products,” says Integrated Microwave Technologies Divisional Chief Executive Stephen Shpock. “The ease of use of the RF Central microLite transmitter enables Rossy and his team to set up an RF video solution with confidence.”

More information on theNew Zealand International Air Show can be found at www.nzairshow.com.

About Quinto Communications

Quinto Communications has been established for over 30 years in the Australian and New Zealand broadcast sector, and represents many of the world’s leading broadcast equipment brands that offer state-of-the-art technology in acquisition, distribution, production and transmission. Quinto Communications is IMT’s distributor in Australia and New Zealand offering the full spectrum of IMT transmitters, receivers and central receive sites/fixed links as well as full pre-sales, sales and after sales support services. Quinto Communications has offices in Sydney and Melbourne, Australia, and Auckland, New Zealand, and is committed to excellence, in terms of products, solutions and technical after sales support.

More information can be found athttp://www.quinto.co.nz/.

About Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC

Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) is a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division. The company comprises the leading microwave brands Nucomm, RF Central and Microwave Service Company (MSC), offering broadcasters worldwide complete broadcast solutions. Nucomm is a premium brand of digital microwave video systems (including COFDM and VSB) for portable and fixed link applications. RF Central is an innovative brand of compact microwave video equipment for licensed and license free broadcast applications. MSC is a premier provider of engineering, integration, technical support, installation and commissioning services. IMT is an ISO 9001:2008 certified QMS organization and recipient of multiple industry awards for design and innovations.

More information can be found atwww.imt-broadcast.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2011 revenue of £351.0 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three Divisions: Videocom, Imaging and Services.

Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG.

Imaging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography and video.

Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fibre optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found atwww.vitecgroup.com.