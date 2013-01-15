All India Radio to Install NETIA's Radio-Assist(TM) 8.1 Software Across National and Local Stations

CLARET, France -- Jan. 15, 2013 -- NETIA today announced that All India Radio (AIR), the national radio broadcaster of India and a division of Prasar Bharati group, is replacing its existing news and radio automation system with the Radio-Assist 8.1(TM) family of digital audio software programs. The installation of NETIA software at AIR's national broadcast station and across 48 local stations comprises more than 1,000 workstations, and is being coordinated by Delhi-based systems integrator Progressive Infotech.

NETIA's Radio-Assist covers each part of the production and broadcast workflow, allowing users to record, edit, or prepare a playlist. In addition to browse and publishing tools for full multimedia functionality, the software features tools for acquisition, archiving, audio editing, commercial and music production, newsroom systems, scheduling, broadcasting, and administration. Thanks to its Unicode compatibility, the NETIA software will enable AIR to broadcast in 17 different languages and dialects.

For the installation at AIR, NETIA will work with Progressive Infotech to provide not only Radio-Assist software installation and licenses, but also server infrastructure, audio boards, encoder, hardware, training, and local support.

AIR, the sister service to national television broadcaster Doordarshan, is one of the largest radio networks in the world in terms of the number of broadcast languages and the socio-economic and cultural diversity of its audience. From its headquarters in New Delhi, AIR offers many services in a number of languages, each serving different regions across India. In fact, the broadcaster's home service today comprises 277 stations located across the country, reaching nearly 92 percent of the country's area and 99 percent of the total population.

"AIR's mission is to inform, educate, and entertain listeners across India, and the installation of Radio-Assist will aid the broadcaster in providing this programming with efficiency," said Mustapha Rezzoug, head of international business development at NETIA. "The scalability and robust feature set of Radio-Assist will give AIR a much greater degree of flexibility in managing and delivering its complex and growing array of broadcast radio channels."

