Fujitsu Network Media Solutions Releases Ultra Low, End-to-End Latency for H.264 Video Encoders

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif. -- Jan. 9, 2013 -- Fujitsu Frontech North America Inc., a leader in innovative technology and front-end solutions for broadcasting, telecommunications, and pro A/V markets, today announced a new firmware release that dramatically improves end-to-end latency for its IP-9610, IP-900, and IP-920 HD/SD H.264 video encoders/decoders while delivering an exceptional picture quality at reduced bit rates. Ideal for HD satellite newsgathering, broadcasting, and IP streaming applications, Fujitsu's H.264 video encoders/decoders are now capable of operating at less than 99 milliseconds, ensuring a seamless interaction between talent, studio, and interviewees.

"Link delays can be extremely disruptive to the natural flow of a live interview and ultimately lower a broadcaster's revenue by requiring additional camera takes and additional talent training," said Richard Harvey, product manager, Fujitsu Network Media Solutions. "Prior to this enhancement, Fujitsu encoders/decoders were able to achieve about 300 milliseconds of back-to-back latency. With a typical satellite propagation delay of 270 milliseconds a one-way transit would take roughly 570 milliseconds, the very edge of acceptable latency. This newest technology improvement further minimizes end-to-end delays, enabling broadcasters and other content providers to cost-effectively deliver professional, superior quality video content to viewers."

Leveraging high-performance H.264 video compression algorithms, Fujitsu encoders/decoders enable bandwidth-efficient, real-time transmission of digital media content over IP, DVB-ASI, and RF networks. The new ultra low latency enhancement is available today and can easily be added to existing IP-9610, IP-900, and IP-920 H.264 video encoders/decoders, allowing users to realize the return on investment of previously purchased equipment while simultaneously adapting to new technology advancements.

Fujitsu encoders and decoders are deployed by a wide range of broadcasters, cable networks, corporations, and government agencies worldwide and offer an unmatched reliability, ease of use, low latency, and high picture fidelity while reducing the operational expenses associated with HD video transport. The group also offers Ethernet switches for enterprise storage and video server applications, high-performance computing (HPC), and the Internet SCSI (iSCSI) and Networked Attached Storage (NAS) markets.

