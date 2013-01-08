NUGEN Audio Hires Charles Blessing to Join Programming Team

LEEDS, U.K. -- Jan. 8, 2013 -- NUGEN Audio, creator of intuitive tools for audio professionals, has hired Charles Blessing as a senior programmer. In that role, Blessing will be responsible for aspects of the core code, as well as for managing a multidisciplinary team of programmers within NUGEN Audio.

Blessing has more than 15 years of professional software engineering and technical management experience. He specializes in running software engineering teams and managing multiplatform code frameworks. Since 1995, Blessing has programmed software for PC, Mac(R), and various game consoles, and he has held various senior engineering positions along the way. Most recently, he served as programming manager at Team17 Digital Ltd.

"Charles' wealth of experience and depth of knowledge will be key factors as we increase investment in R&D and audio algorithm development for future product releases," said Jon Schorah, NUGEN Audio creative director. "At the same time, we'll rely on him to help boost our commitment to high-quality core-code stability and compatibility across all platforms."

More information about NUGEN Audio products is available at www.nugenaudio.com.

