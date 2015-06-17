Red Giant is Ready for Adobe Creative Cloud 2015

Portland, OR - June 17, 2015 - On the heels of the 2015 release of Creative Cloud, Red Giant has announced that its library of industry standard tools, including the award-winning Magic Bullet Suite, Trapcode Suite and Universe, are now Adobe CC 2015-compatible. These updates are free for existing Red Giant users of current products.

“We’ve been working closely with the team at Adobe for the last few months, as we’ve geared up for the 2015 release of Creative Cloud,” states Aharon Rabinowitz, head of marketing at Red Giant.“We’re excited to bring all five of our product suites and Universe to the latest versions of After Effects and Premiere Pro.”

And thanks to major speed improvements within Adobe AE CC 2015, users of plugins such as Trapcode Particular will benefit greatly from more-immediate feedback and previews as they make changes to their work, allowing them to get their motion graphics and visual effects work done faster.

Learn more about Red Giant’s Adobe CC 2015-compatible products and how to update your existing products for compatibility on the Red Giant Blog.

About Red Giant

Red Giant is a software company made up of talented artists and technologists who collaborate to create unique tools for filmmakers, editors, VFX artists and motion designers.

