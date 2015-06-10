Artel Video Systems to Showcase DigiLink-Lite and Fiberlink(R) Media Transport Solutions at AHECTA 2015

WESTFORD, Mass. -- June 9, 2015 -- Artel Video Systems, a leading global provider of broadcast-quality video transport solutions, today announced that it will showcase solutions from its DigiLink-Lite and Fiberlink(R) media transport product lines at AHECTA 2015, the education industry's premier conference for campus communication, cable, and video services.

"Higher education continues to evolve within and outside the classroom with opportunities for distance learning, interactive classrooms, on-demand studies, and large screen viewing. In addition, increasing demands for college sports, special events, and campus communications all require the need for high-quality media transport," said Mike Rizzo, president at Artel Video Systems. "With the recent acquisition of Communications Specialties, Inc. portfolio, including the Fiberlink product line, Artel now offers the largest portfolio of reliable, cost-effective solutions for delivering broadcast-quality video, audio, and data."

During the show, June 24-25 in Providence, Rhode Island, Artel will feature a selection of products ideal for education, sports, and special events applications from the DigiLink-Lite line of preconfigured, low-cost, plug-and-play solutions, and Fiberlink's collection of fiber optic transmission systems supporting nearly every type of video, audio, and data signal.

More information about the company's products is available at www.artel.com.

# # #

About Artel Video Systems

Artel Video Systems is an employee owned, global provider of broadcast-quality media transport solutions for IP, direct fiber, and managed optical networks. A pioneer in the industry, Artel developed the first commercially available video-over-fiber video transport platform. Artel's portfolio, including the DigiLink media transport platform, DigiLink-Lite, Fiberlink(R), Copperlink(TM), Scan Do(R), and Deuce(R) product lines, provides the most effective, reliable, easiest to configure and support media transport solutions on the market. With thousands of deployments, Artel products are relied upon every day by the world's largest broadcasters, telecommunication companies, and CATV operators for mission critical video and data feeds to support the world's most watched sports, news, and entertainment events. More information is available at www.artel.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Artel/Artel-7600-Back.jpg

Photo Caption: Fiberlink(R) 7600 Routable, HDMI(R) Over One Fiber With HDCP Support