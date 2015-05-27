Guitar Center and DirecTV Present Muse Live from The Mayan

To be filmed for a live concert special, the concert’s intimate setting gives fans a chance to see Muse like never before

ANNOUNCEMENT HIGHLIGHTS:

Concert to take place May 15 at The Mayan in Los Angeles, CA

Live performance and interview to be filmed for a live concert special airing exclusively on DIRECTV’s Audience Network (channel 239)

Muse’s seventh studio album ‘Drones’ will be released June 9th via Warner Bros. Records

Los Angeles, CA(May 11, 2015): Guitar Center and DIRECTV have announced that GRAMMY® Award-winning rock band Muse will be performing in Los Angeles at The Mayan on Friday, May 15. The concert gives fans a chance to see Muse up close and personal in an intimate setting nearly a month before the release of their seventh studio album DRONES,which will be released June 9 by Warner Bros. Records.

The show will be captured in stunning 4k and 5.1 surround sound and premiere as a live concert special exclusively on DIRECTV’s Audience Network (channel 239). The special will include an exclusive live performance and an intimate interview with Muse conducted by influential radio DJ and music journalist, Nic Harcourt.

“As the worlds largest retailer of musical instruments, it’s only fitting that we partner with Muse, one of the world’s largest rock bands. For a band of Muse’s stature to play in a venue as intimate as The Mayan is a rare and unique occasion and we feel privileged to be able to capture the moment and share with fans across the country.”

-Brian Berman, Vice President of Marketing

About Muse:

Muse is Matt Bellamy, Dominic Howard and Chris Wolstenholme. Since forming in 1994, they have released six studio albums selling upwards of 17 million albums worldwide. The group's last album The 2nd Law topped the chart in 21 countries around the world one week after its release.

About DIRECTV:

DIRECTV (NASDAQ: DTV) is one of the world’s leading providers of digital television entertainment services delivering a premium video experience through state-of-the-art technology, unmatched programming and industry leading customer service to more than 37 million customers in the U.S. and Latin America. In the U.S., DIRECTV offers its over 20 million customers access to more than 195 HD channels and Dolby-Digital® 5.1 theater-quality sound, access to exclusive sports programming such as NFL SUNDAY TICKET™, Emmy-award winning technology and higher customer satisfaction than the leading cable companies for 13 years running. DIRECTV Latin America, through its subsidiaries and affiliated companies in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Venezuela, Colombia, and other Latin American countries, leads the pay TV category in technology, programming and service, delivering an unrivaled digital television experience to more than 17 million customers. DIRECTV sports and entertainment properties include two Regional Sports Networks (Rocky Mountain and Pittsburgh), and minority ownership interests in Root Sports Northwest and Game Show Network. For the most up-to-date information on DIRECTV, please visit www.directv.com.

About Guitar Center:

Guitar Center is the world’s largest retailer of guitars, amplifiers, drums, keyboards, recording, live sound, DJ, and lighting equipment. With more than 260 stores across the U.S. and one of the top direct sales websites in the industry, Guitar Center has helped people make music for more than 50 years. In addition, Guitar Center’s sister brands includes Music & Arts, which operates more than 120 stores specializing in band & orchestral instruments for sale and rental, serving teachers, band directors, college professors and students, and Musician’s Friend, a leading direct marketer of musical instruments in the United States. With an unrivaled in-store experience, an industry-leading online presence and passionate commitment to making gear easy-to-buy, Guitar Center is all about enabling musicians and non-musicians alike to experience the almost indescribable joy that comes from playing an instrument. All we sell is the greatest feeling on earth. For more information about Guitar Center, please visit www.guitarcenter.com.

