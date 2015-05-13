AVIWEST BroadcastAsia2015 EXHIBITOR PREVIEW -- Stand 4B2-03

At BroadcastAsia2015, AVIWEST will demonstrate the latest enhancements to its Digital Mobile News Gathering (DMNG) system, a fully integrated and cloud-based solution for breaking news and live events coverage.

Using AVIWEST's advanced live video contribution platform, broadcasters can capture and deliver live HD or SD video over multiple networks, including bonded 3G/4G cellular wireless, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and satellite.

Offering seamless integration into existing workflows and headends, extremely low power consumption, high MTBF, and unparalleled mobility, the DMNG system is the ideal solution for broadcasters worldwide.

Key Product Updates

New DMNG Studio

At BroadcastAsia2015, AVIWEST will showcase the next generation of its DMNG Studio server, which is capable of receiving incoming streams from DMNG video uplink systems as well as third-party products such as IP cameras through a variety of protocols such as RTP, RSTP, TS over UDP, HLS, and RTMP.

The new Linux(R)-based server supports multiple output formats, allowing for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint video distribution. After accepting video signals from the studio mixer, the DMNG Studio server enables streaming to the cloud, providing broadcasters with a centralized video hub and interface in addition to a receiver.

The DMNG Studio is compatible with all AVIWEST live video transmission solutions, including the DMNG PRO series, DMNG RACK180, and the DMNG APP. Through the application's intuitive user interface, users can easily manage a fleet of remote transmitters and dynamically create live broadcast shows by interacting with remote journalists and selecting the stream to publish on air. The application is available in a variety of configurations to fit unique needs and headend constraints and can be virtualized in the cloud.

New DMNG APP -- Now Available for Android(TM) and iOS-Based Smartphones

Digital mobile newsgathering has never been simpler than with AVIWEST's DMNG APP, which turns any smartphone into a live broadcast video camera. Using the DMNG APP, broadcasters can grab any Android(TM) or iOS-based smartphone and instantly transmit video content. This allows video professionals to stream high-quality, live video content via Wi-Fi and 3G/4G-LTE networks or transmit prerecorded video files from anywhere in the world to the DMNG Studio receiver. With the capability to bond together Wi-Fi and 3G/4G-LTE networks, the DMNG APP maximizes bandwidth, coverage, and reliability. Fully integrated into the DMNG ecosystem, the application can be remotely controlled through AVIWEST's DMNG Manager, enabling organizations to effectively manage a large fleet of smartphones.

New DMNG PRO Capabilities

Specially Designed Backpack

At BroadcastAsia2015, AVIWEST will show a specially designed backpack for the DMNG PRO video uplink system. The backpack is ideal for broadcasters utilizing the DMNG PRO with a handheld camera. The DMNG PRO system can also be mounted on the camera. Using the versatile backpack solution, which can be worn on the back or front, in-field news crews can carry all gear with ease.

Integration With Cobham and Hughes BGAN Terminals

The latest DMNG PRO comes integrated with Cobham's EXPLORER 710 and Hughes' 9211-HDR BGAN satellite terminals. When used during satellite transmission, the antennas enable the DMNG PRO to compress video content according to the available satellite bit rate to ensure superior video quality.

Enhanced Performance and New Functions

In addition to enhancing general system performance, AVIWEST has added several new functions to the DMNG PRO system. A new roaming function supporting international SIM cards allows the user to select the operator that the SIM will be connected to, gaining increased flexibility. A low-frame-rate feature has also been added to the DMNG PRO, which is especially beneficial for low-bit-rate streaming.

DMNG Manager

For broadcasters looking to gain additional flexibility and cost savings, AVIWEST will demonstrate new cloud-based capabilities for the DMNG Manager. Using the server application, broadcasters and video professionals can monitor and manage an entire fleet of DMNG equipment including DMNG transmitters, smartphones using the DMNG APP, and DMNG Studio receivers.

Through a unified Web-based user interface, which can be installed through either a cloud-based application or a headend solution, operators can easily allocate resources and route live video content for transmission over 3G/4G cellular wireless, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and satellite networks. The DMNG Manager also includes geolocation capabilities, which enables operators to easily identify the exact location of each transmission.

Company Overview:

About AVIWEST (www.aviwest.com)

AVIWEST is a global provider of video contribution systems for live streaming over bonded 3G/4G cellular and satellite networks. Headquartered in Saint-Grégoire, France, AVIWEST offers broadcasters cost-effective, reliable, and mobile video solutions specifically designed to respond to the challenges of remote live newsgathering. The company's flagship digital mobile newsgathering solution has been chosen by tier-1 broadcasters in more than 60 countries for breaking news and live events coverage.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

