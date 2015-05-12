Masstech Expands International Sales Presence with Four Key Appointments

Newly-created sales positions and promotions address worldwide market opportunities while providing customers with enhanced regional engagement and expertise

May 12, 2015 -- TORONTO, Ontario: Masstech Group -- the trusted provider of innovative media asset management, archive and workflow solutions -- is responding to increasing worldwide demand for its market-leading offerings by expanding its sales team with newly-created positions in three key international regions.

Based in India, Paresh Upadhyay has been named Regional Manager, Sales and Projects for South and West Asia. John Nash takes on Sales and Projects for the Asia-Pacific region, while Marius Bozdog does the same for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Upadhyay, Nash and Bozdog all have extensive experience in aligning Masstech's advanced solutions and technologies with the business and operational needs of top-tier media enterprises, having served previously as members of the company's highly-acclaimed support and project teams. The three will work closely with customers, partners and resellers in their respective geographies to bring the benefits of Masstech's solutions to a growing array of media organizations.

In addition, Luis Fernando Lopez, formerly Regional Sales Manager for Latin America and the Caribbean, has been promoted to the role of Managing Director for the region. Lopez also continues to lead Masstech's sales activities in Canada.

"Interest in our solutions in EMEA, Asia and Latin America continues to grow, as we deliver tremendous workflow benefits to address the rapidly evolving needs of customers in these regions," said Joe French, President and CEO of Masstech. "The core challenges faced by media organizations in maximizing file-based workflow efficiency and getting the most value from their content are universal, but each area also has its own regional nuances and requirements. These expansions of our sales team give customers dedicated regional contacts who have both an understanding of these needs and deep experience with our technologies, enabling us to provide the optimal solutions and workflow designs to best meet these customers' goals."

Upadhyay has 14 years of experience in the broadcast and media industries. Prior to joining Masstech, he worked as the Associate Manager for Broadcast Solutions at global technology design, engineering and integration company Tata Elxsi.

Nash joined Masstech in 2005 from Australian broadcast technology integration company Techtel, where he specialized in Associated Press ENPS newsroom systems, video servers and other solutions at the intersection of traditional broadcast and IT.

Bozdog joined Masstech in 2007 after earning an engineering degree from West University of Timisoara in Romania. Along with providing first-class customer support, he has implemented more than 50 projects for leading media organizations worldwide.

Lopez is a 12-year Masstech veteran with over 20 years of experience in broadcast and communications systems. He has been instrumental in expanding the company's business in Latin America, including the development of a strong network of resellers and systems integrators.

Masstech's proven solutions and advanced technologies enable media enterprises to flexibly and efficiently save, share and transform their content into valuable assets as they manage exponentially growing volumes of media. Organizations of all sizes rely on Masstech for file-based workflow solutions that tangibly improve their productivity while lowering their costs.

