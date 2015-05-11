Triveni Digital to Play Active Role in ATSC 3.0 Boot Camp and Conference

PRINCETON, N.J. -- May 11, 2015 -- Triveni Digital today announced that its chief science officer and chair of the ATSC's Technology and Standards Group on ATSC 3.0 (TG3), Dr. Richard Chernock, will present and lead a round of technical sessions at the ATSC 3.0 Boot Camp and ATSC 2015 Broadcast Television Conference, a two-day event dedicated to the evolution of television broadcasting. The boot camp will take place on May 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Ronald Reagan International Trade Center in Washington, D.C., with the conference kicking off the following day at the same location. At the conference, Triveni Digital will also demonstrate a new targeted advertising application for the ATSC 3.0 broadcast television standard.

"ATSC 3.0 is an exciting development for the broadcast television industry," said Chernock. "The ATSC 3.0 Boot Camp and Conference will provide attendees with an overview of the system architecture, while touching on the progress made on common system elements, modulation, coding, waveform, service delivery and synchronization, personalization, interactivity, advanced emergency alerting, and various video and audio services."

During the ATSC 3.0 Boot Camp, Chernock will provide an introductory overview of the next-generation broadcast television standard with Skip Pizzi, senior director of new media technologies at NAB. As chair of the boot camp, he will also oversee technical sessions on the physical layer, protocols and management layer, security layer, and applications and presentation layer of ATSC 3.0 -- offering attendees a clear picture of how the standard works as well as how it will benefit both the broadcast industry and television viewers.

Chernock will also present on the topic "Road Map to Tomorrow's TV" at the ATSC 2015 Broadcast Television Conference, May 14 at 3:00 p.m., with Jay Adrick, technology advisor at GatesAir. This session will illustrate the modifications needed to existing stations in order to migrate to ATSC 3.0.

At the ATSC 2015 Broadcast Television Conference, Triveni Digital will showcase an ATSC 3.0-compatible architecture built on FUTURECAST(TM) transmission technology. The targeted advertising technology demonstration utilizes a GatesAir exciter and a receiver developed by LG and Zenith, its U.S. R&D subsidiary. The system seamlessly delivers addressable content on two LG smart TVs that render the advertisement slot differently while displaying identical programmatic content. The demonstration will show how broadcasters can leverage ATSC 3.0 technologies to extend their current service by efficiently distributing addressable content to viewers, such as targeted ads or personalized/localized program elements. This results in a better TV experience while enabling broadcasters to extend the cost effectiveness of their advertising messages to a broader range of advertisers in local communities.

For more information about the ATSC 2015 Broadcast Television Conference, please visit http://atsc.org/events/2015/05/the-atsc-2015-broadcast-television-conference/. Additional details about the ATSC 3.0 Boot Camp are available at http://atsc.org/events/2015/05/atsc-3-boot-camp/.

