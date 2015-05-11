GatesAir Appoints Incospec as Canadian Distribution Channel

CINCINNATI, May 11, 2015 — GatesAir, a global leader in wireless, over-the-air content delivery solutions for radio and TV broadcasters, has appointed Montreal-based Incospec Communications as its Canadian distribution channel effective immediately. Together, the two companies bring more than 130 years of combined RF expertise to the over-the-air TV and radio market across Canada, with an emphasis on delivering complete systems and guiding broadcasters through challenging transitions.

Incospec was founded in 1978 with an emphasis on RF test and measurement within cable TV systems. The company’s focus later shifted to FM radio and UHF/VHF television, where its RF expertise proved valuable to broadcasters seeking innovative, cost-saving solutions that also paved the way for new higher quality, multichannel digital services.

Given Incospec’s experience, GatesAir and its customers will benefit beyond having a knowledgeable partner with a deep understanding of the Canadian broadcast market; additionally, Incospec’s value-added services in systems design, commissioning and installation aligns strongly with GatesAir’s service-oriented approach to delivering turnkey TV and radio solutions.

“Our focus moves well beyond sales into commissioning and integration of complex systems, with an emphasis on understanding customer needs and proposing the right equipment,” said Louis Sebastiani, director of products and projects, Incospec Communications. “GatesAir has outstanding brand recognition and a long tradition of excellence, and we are confident that Incospec’s in-house and field capabilities, combined with our experienced sales and technical staff, will propel the Canadian TV and radio market forward. We are excited to work with an innovative organization that values quality, performance, reliability and efficiency.”

Incospec Founder Mario Sebastiani notes that in addition to GatesAir’s portfolio of high-efficiency Maxiva™ TV and Flexiva™ radio transmitters, Intraplex® transport solutions, and networked studio systems and consoles, the company’s forward-looking strategies will help Incospec better serve customers in the unique Canadian market, where consolidation across traditional broadcast and Telco companies is common. This consolidation makes GatesAir’s initiatives in LTE Mobile TV delivery and the IP transition all the more valuable for customers across Canada.

“GatesAir’s innovative technology for offloading high-bandwidth TV content from LTE networks, and delivering it to handheld devices using the more efficient one-to-many broadcast model, is a concept of great interest to our customers,” said Mario Sebastiani. “And in an industry like radio where there is much consolidation, GatesAir’s ambitious efforts across IP contribution and distribution will help us cost-effectively transition broadcasters away from expensive delivery platforms.”

“Incospec has a long history of building relationships with broadcasters based on outstanding customer service – a value that GatesAir emphatically shares,” said Joe Mack, vice president of sales, Americas, GatesAir. “Incospec’s experienced sales and service professionals, along with the trusted innovation and reliable products of GatesAir that our customers recall throughout our years as Harris Broadcast, combine to form a powerful partnership that will optimize TV and radio services across Canada – and prepare broadcasters, content distributors and media companies for a solid and sustainable future.”

About GatesAir

GatesAir, Inc. provides complete solutions for over-the-air radio and television broadcasting, leveraging wireless spectrum to maximize performance for multichannel, mission-critical services. Powering over-the-air networks worldwide with unparalleled reliability for nearly 100 years, GatesAir’s turnkey solutions enable broadcasters to create, transport and transmit radio and TV content. With customers in more than 185 countries, the company leads the industry in innovation and design breakthroughs, improving efficiency and reducing total cost of ownership. Visit www.gatesair.com for more information, and follow us on Twitter at @GatesAir.

