EditShare Game Changing “Enterprise-Class” Storage and Media Asset Management Solutions Headline Broadcast Asia 2015

Basingstoke, UK — May 8, 2015 — The EditShare® Broadcast Asia 2015 lineup includes XStream EFS, the company’s new distributed, redundant “scale out” storage system that brings enterprise-class features to a broad range of facilities at breakthrough prices, and EditShare Flow 3.2, the latest release of the company’s comprehensive media asset management platform. Attendees to Broadcast Asia 2015 can visit the EditShare stand 4G3-02 to learn about these and other collaborative workflow solutions.

About EditShare XStream EFS

Designed to support high-bandwidth, high-volume media ingest, transcoding, online collaborative editing and multiplatform distribution of HD, 2K, 4K and beyond, XStream EFS offers multiple levels of redundancy and tremendous scalability. The high-performance, low-latency storage solution integrates with industry standard broadcast and post-production systems including EditShare’s own Geevs (broadcast servers), Flow (media asset management), and Ark (backup and archiving) solutions, accelerating real-time ingest, editing and playout workflows.

Whenever a file is written to an EFS system, pieces of the data – along with a second level of redundancy information – are spread across multiple nodes ensuring users get the combined speed of the nodes, plus extra file protection security. The “high availability” architecture offers advanced redundancy and data protection features at multiple levels, including redundant metadata controllers, ensuring work continues irrespective of a hardware failure.

Flexible storage capacity options range from under 100 TB all the way up to five Petabytes, allowing facilities to purchase only what they need and expand in the future.

Recognized for its innovative design, EditShare XStream EFS received “Best of Show” awards at both IBC 2014 and NAB 2015. For more information about XStream EFS features and benefits, please visithttp://www.editshare.com/products/storage-options/xstream-efs.

About EditShare Flow 3.2

The EditShare Flow 3.2 release features new format support, remote collaboration and automation capabilities, a “high availability” database option, and other enhancements that help facilities build a more efficient production pipe. Topping the robust feature list are: expanded support for 4K codecs and single-file-per-frame formats such as DPX and CinemaDNG; download capabilities that expand the remote collaboration power of AirFlow, the web-based portal into Flow; and fully automated transcoding and delivery workflows.

Enhancements to AirFlow, the Flow module that enables facilities to make media accessible through their own private cloud, allow users to batch-download both original media files and Flow proxies via a web browser from anywhere in the world, opening up new possibilities for remote collaboration and proxy workflows.

In addition to the wide-ranging format support and remote collaboration capabilities, Flow 3.2 offers new Watch Folder and FTP delivery options that will, in many cases, alleviate the need for dedicated transcoding and file delivery tools. With Flow Automation, facilities can automatically watch for all incoming file-based media that arrives at specific locations, and then transcode all new media to a single “house editing codec,” making content ready for editing as quickly as possible.

For more information about EditShare Flow 3.2 features and benefits, please visithttp://www.editshare.com/products/flow.

About EditShare

EditShare is the technology pioneer in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, and film industries. EditShare's ground-breaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks - the world's first three-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

©2015 EditShare LLC. All rights reserved. EditShare® is a registered trademark of EditShare LLC. All other trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

