Game Creek Video Chooses Bittree CVP0115 Mini Triax Patching Solutions

Installed on Most of Game Creek's Mobile Production Units, Patching Systems Bring Efficiencies and Convenience to Task of Maintaining Camera Connectivity

GLENDALE, Calif. -- May 5, 2015 --Bittree today announced that Game Creek Video, a leading provider of mobile HD and SD television production facilities, relies on Bittree's CVP0115 mini triax patchbays to bring efficiencies and convenience to camera patching and re-patching. Installed inside a Game Creek production truck, the patch panels enable video operators to make camera patches without having to leave the truck, saving time and streamlining the troubleshooting of bad or unlabeled (internal to the arena or stadium) house cables.

"Bittree is a valued and long-term partner of ours, and we have been specifying its triax patch panels for our trucks for almost as long as our company has been in business," said Paul Bonar, vice president, engineering, Game Creek Video. "We pride ourselves on making all aspects of a show as easy as possible for our operators and clients, which means building in convenience and accessibility from setup to tear-down. The Bittree triax patch panels offer a level of convenience that we and our clients have grown to appreciate and expect."

In a typical mobile broadcasting environment, triax camera cables are connected to the production truck via large outside access panels. Without the interior patch panels, video operators have to go to the outside access panel to re-patch any camera that changes position, such as moving from a pregame locker room location to a game position on the field. With the Bittree triax patch panels installed on the inside of the truck, operators are able to perform these tasks without leaving their seats.

Bittree's CVP0115 mini triax patchbays feature 2x24 positions in only 2 RU, using high-bandwidth 3 GHz jacks to accommodate today's HD camera systems. Each position is straight-through, non-normalling, and non-terminating at 75 © with low return loss. Jacks feature gold-plated center pins and inner-shield contacts with two isolated copper braids for excellent EMI/RF shielding. Custom configurations are available.

"Game Creek Video is well-known in the mobile broadcasting industry as a provider of the highest quality solutions, and we're proud to continue our long and successful partnership," said Glenn Garrard, CEO, Bittree. "Game Creek's use of our triax patch panels on 96 percent of its fleet of production units is a strong endorsement of our patching technology."

More information about Bittree's full range of video, audio, and data patching systems is available at www.bittree.com.

About Game Creek Video

Game Creek Video was founded in 1993 with a very simple concept -- to provide its customers with top quality television production units, top quality support and coordination, and most importantly, the highest quality engineering. From that concept, Game Creek has grown to become the mobile production company of choice for those customers who rely on a positive approach to getting their productions on the air or onto tape. Game Creek can provide a wide variety of mobile units to fit customers' needs. From the largest, most technically complex shows to the simple closed-circuit corporate event, Game Creek units are positioned to meet every demand. Game Creek customers include this country's leaders in television production; ABC, CBS, ESPN, FOX, HBO, NBC, Major League Baseball, NBA Entertainment, YES Network, The USA Network, and Winnercomm are some of the companies that have used and continue to use Game Creek Video.

About Bittree

Bittree is dedicated to offering state-of-the-art patching systems that streamline signal routing and troubleshooting in media and entertainment operations of all sizes. The company offers an innovative line of audio, video, and data patchbays for use in broadcasting, postproduction, and pro A/V operations. Designed and manufactured to rigid quality standards based on consistency and performance, Bittree's patching solutions are renowned for their long-term functionality and dependability -- especially for mission-critical operations. Based in California, Bittree serves high-profile media and entertainment customers around the world. More information is available at www.bittree.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Bittree/Bittree-MiniTriaxPatchbay.jpg