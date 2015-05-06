JBL® Professional Joins 18th Annual AudioMasters Benefit Golf Tournament as Title Sponsor for Day One, the Live-Sound-Themed “JBL Professional AudioMasters Live”

— Highly anticipated yearly event to be held May 14-15, 2015, at Nashville’s Harpeth Hills Golf Course —



NASHVILLE, TN, May 4, 2015 — JBL® Professional, part of the HARMAN Professional group of brands, has become the Title Sponsor for Day One (Thursday, May 14) at the 18th Annual AudioMasters Benefit Golf Tournament. Known as the “Live Sound Day,” as it features professionals mostly in the live sound industry, the event’s hole sponsorships are completely sold out for both May 14 and May 15, however there is still room for a few golfing foursomes on Thursday, May 14, now officially known as the “JBL Professional AudioMasters Live.”



“I have played the AudioMasters several times over the years, and it was one of the most fun-filled events I can remember,” stated Bryan Bradley, General Manager at JBL Professional. “The entire Nashville audio community comes together for the AudioMasters, and JBL Professional is glad that we can participate and support such a worthwhile fundraising cause.”



The tournament is once again returning to the scenic Harpeth Hills Golf Course (2424 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN, 37221-3702) for two days of networking, camaraderie and fun in the sun on Thursday, May 14, and Friday, May 15, 2015. The yearly event – the primary fund-raiser benefiting the Nashville Engineer Relief Fund – has become one of the most highly anticipated industry functions in Nashville. It is held as a cooperative effort of the Audio Engineering Society Nashville Section and NERF, Inc.



Day Two (Friday, May 15) is the “Sweetwater AudioMasters Studio Day” and focuses on the Recording Studio community. Both days will include breakfast, open driving range, a four-person scramble, and awards receptions following the golf, along with an abundance of treats and beverages along the way.



Other confirmed sponsors include Genelec, Sound Construction, J Sound Services, DCR Digital Console Rentals & Rack Armor, The Conservatory of Recording Arts & Sciences (CRAS), RRF/The Recording Connection Audio Institute, Georgetown Masters, Clyne Media, Solid State Logic (SSL), Pepper’s Pro Shop, Black River Entertainment at Sound Stage, NTS Pro Media, Vintage King, API, Clair Global, Froggy’s Fog LLC, Echo Mountain, Southern Ground Nashville, Welcome to 1979 Studios, Audio-Technica, Iron Mountain, Blackbird Studios, Crown Seating, Pro Sound News/Pro Audio Review, MIX Magazine, The Recording Academy® Nashville Chapter/P&E Wing, Trew Audio, Corky’s BBQ, Morris Light and Sound, Recording Studio Insurance Program and Focusrite/Novation, with more lining up by the week. These sponsors will provide support for the event in various capacities – hosting holes or special prizes, useful swag, general financial support, and more. Some will even be joining in the golfing themselves! Those hosting the holes generally give it their own twist – most provide food or other refreshments, along with side games, product demos, and plenty of networking opportunities.



Player and sponsor registration is filling fast, though there is still time to get in on the festivities as a sponsor partner or a golfing foursome.



Register:

http://www.planmygolfevent.com/cgi/page.cgi?_id=297823

For more information and remaining sponsorship opportunities, contact the event organizer at:

Telephone: 800-685-1802

Email: audiomasters@premiergolfservices.com



About the Nashville Engineer Relief Fund:

The Nashville Engineer Relief Fund originated through the efforts of the AES Nashville Section and NAPRS in holding the 1st Annual Audio Yard Sale in Sept. 1997. Proceeds from this initial event assisted with the financial recuperation of a Nashville engineer who was stricken with a life-threatening health problem. In May 1998, the 1st AudioMasters Benefit Golf Tournament began as the primary fund-raising event contributing to the NERF, and has been held at the Harpeth Hills Golf Course every May since. The stated goal of this fund is “to allow financial assistance…for individuals in our (engineering) community who, through illness and tragic circumstances, are unable to practice their profession or face other serious problems”.

