Triveni Digital's StreamScope(R) RM-40 Wins Best of Show Award for Closed-Caption Monitoring Capabilities

PRINCETON, N.J. -- April 28, 2015 -- Triveni Digital today announced that the StreamScope(R) RM-40 closed-caption and video monitoring system has won NewBay Media's Best of Show Award. Announced at the 2015 NAB Show by TV Technology magazine, the Best of Show Awards are judged by a panel of engineers and industry experts based on a wide range of criteria including innovation, feature set, cost efficiency, and performance in serving the industry.

"TV Technology is read by thousands around the world and has a major impact on the broadcast industry. We are very excited to be recognized and honored with this prestigious award," said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and marketing at Triveni Digital. "As broadcasters look to comply with new closed-captioning legislation for television programming, having an advanced transport stream monitoring solution that is capable of detecting, locating, and helping resolve closed-captioning issues is essential. Our StreamScope RM-40 platform is one of the industry's first transport stream monitoring solutions to ensure compliance with FCC 14-12, allowing broadcast operators to provide an optimal captioning experience for viewers and protect their revenue streams."

The StreamScope RM-40 features next-generation closed-caption monitoring and auditing functionalities that enable broadcast, cable, telco, satellite, and IPTV operators to effectively monitor closed-caption information for multiple TV services in order to comply with FCC 14-12. By ensuring that all closed captions are accurate, synchronized, complete, and appropriately placed on-screen per FCC 14-12, the StreamScope RM-40 maximizes viewer satisfaction while helping TV operators avoid fines issued by the FCC.

As the industry's most comprehensive video-quality monitoring system, the StreamScope RM-40 platform is designed to simultaneously monitor multiple inputs, including QAM, ASI, GigE, 8-VSB, and SMPTE-310, for rule-based monitoring of industry standards and customized performance targets. Using the platform, broadcast operators can continuously monitor EIA-608, EIA-708-E, SCTE 20, and SCTE 21 closed captions encoded in MPEG-2 and AVC (H.264) for linear video services.

In addition, the StreamScope RM-40 offers real-time MPEG-2/MPEG-4 analysis and monitoring of DTV transport streams. This allows operators to quickly detect and resolve video stream impairments in order to provide the best possible quality of experience for viewers. To eliminate inconsistent audio levels, the StreamScope RM-40 features sophisticated CALM analysis with triggered recording functionality. By reducing video, audio, and closed-caption issues within televised programming, the StreamScope RM-40 increases viewer satisfaction and, in turn, operator revenue streams.

