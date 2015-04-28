Wohler iAM-MVAM Wins NewBay Media's Best of Show Award, Presented by TV Technology Magazine

SAN FRANCISCO -- April 27, 2015 -- Wohler Technologies today announced that the company's new iAM-MVAM multifunction confidence monitor has earned a prestigious NewBay Media Best of Show Award, presented at the 2015 NAB Show in Las Vegas by TV Technology magazine. A panel of engineers and industry experts evaluated the Wohler system and selected it as a Best of Show winner based on criteria including innovation, feature set, cost efficiency, and performance in serving the industry.

Unique in its ability to handle inputs from multirate SDI, ASI, and IP interfaces, Wohler's iAM-MVAM confidence monitor is an ideal solution for cost-effective, real-time MPEG TS, SDI, and HDMI monitoring. Offering unprecedented flexibility in handling diverse inputs, the monitor -- available either with four 4.3-inch displays or two 7-inch displays -- enables operators to monitor incoming signals, internal transport signals, and outbound distribution signals with one easy-to-use system.

"Recognition with an award from NewBay Media's Broadcast & Video Group is a strong vote of confidence and admiration from our leading industry publications," said Eric Trabb, NewBay Media Broadcast & Video Group vice president and group publisher.

As a Best of Show winner, Wohler's iAM-MVAM will be featured in TV Technology, the digital television authority serving the broadcast, cable, production, postproduction, business, and new media markets. All nominated products also are being featured in the special Best of Show Program Guide, distributed as a digital edition to more than 100,000 readers of TV Technology, Digital Video, Video Edge, Radio World, Radio magazine, Pro Sound News, and Sound & Video Contractor.

