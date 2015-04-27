AJA Kicks Off #TryCION North America and Asia Pacific Tour

Tour Launches April 29th in San Francisco; Continues on to Chicago, Toronto, New York, Dallas, Miami, Tokyo, Seoul and Beijing

Grass Valley, Calif (April 27, 2015) -- AJA Video Systems today announced the #TryCION tour, offering a hands-on look at the CION production camera in major cities across North America and the Asia Pacific region. The tour kicks off in San Francisco, California on Wednesday, April 29th at The Producer's Loft located at 2773 Folsom Street, Suite 101 during sessions scheduled at 10am-12pm and 2pm-4pm; register online today: https://www.aja.com/tryciontour

Tour stops include:

-- April 29, 2015 — San Francisco, CA

-- May 5, 2015 — Chicago, IL

-- May 7, 2015 — Toronto, Canada

-- May date TBD — New York, NY

-- June 2, 2015 — Dallas, TX

-- June date TBD — Miami, FL

-- June date TBD — Tokyo, Japan

-- June date TBD — Seoul, Korea

-- July date TBD — Beijing, China

“We are receiving enthusiastic and passionate feedback from customers around the world using CION in production and we are really looking forward to getting out on the road to connect with both existing and new CION shooters,” said Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems. “The film-like images captured by CION are stunning, and we’re excited to see the amazing content being created by our users and also to share the intuitive and flexible workflows that this new camera offers.”

The tour is an offshoot of #TryCION, a new promotion launched at NAB and running through to the end of summer of 2015, seeding 100 CION cameras with qualified shooters. This new program, currently only available in North America, provides filmmakers, cinematographers and camera operators with easy access to CION to see and experience the camera first hand in production. Individuals interested in the program can apply online here: https://www.aja.com/trycion

About CION

Ergonomic and lightweight in design with unparalleled connectivity, the CION production camera is capable of shooting at 4K/UltraHD and 2K/HD resolutions. In-camera recording directly to the Apple ProRes family of codecs, including 12-bit ProRes 444, enables incredible image quality capture to cost-effective AJA Pak SSD media at up to 4K/60p, and offers compatibility with a wide range of post production applications. CION can also output AJA Raw at up to 4K 120 fps via 4 x 3G-SDI or up to 4K 30 fps via Thunderbolt™.

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of video interface technologies, converters, digital video recording solutions and professional cameras, bringing high-quality, cost-effective products to the professional, broadcast and post-production markets. AJA products are designed and manufactured at our facilities in Grass Valley, California, and sold through an extensive sales channel of resellers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website at www.aja.com.

