The Tiffen Company’s Wildly Popular Steadicam Smoothee Is Ready For Action With The Apple iPhone 5

Hauppauge, NY — December 18, 2012 —The Tiffen Company, a leading manufacturer and distributor of award-winning accessories for the still imaging, video, motion picture and broadcast markets, today announced the award-winning Steadicam® Smoothee® system is ready for the iPhone® 5. Now, iPhoneographers from the proud parent to the pro video-blogger can shoot engaging video on the go with the vastly improved iPhone 5, without the jerkiness typically associated with handheld video recording. Combining Smoothee technology akin to Steadicam’s professional $60,000 Hollywood rig systems with the iPhone 5’s 1080p HD video recording capabilities, users can shoot and share crisp, smooth, never shaky footage straight from their iPhone 5.



Developed by Steadicam, the leader in camera stabilization, the patented Smoothee eliminates shakes and lets users “fly” through video capture moments — up and down steps, indoors and outside, through crowds — almost anywhere, with precise, elegant control and ease.



“When the newly designed iPhone 5 was announced this past September with its improved camera optics, it was instantly clear to us that Smoothee and iPhone 5 would be a match made in iPhoneography heaven. We went straight into production to make sure Smoothee was compatible in time for the holidays with iPhone 5′s new thinner, longer design,” comments Steve Tiffen, president and CEO, The Tiffen Company. “A perfect stocking stuffer for any iPhone or GoPro owner, our Smoothee products let users of all technical skill levels create outstanding videos, taking smartphone and the action-packed GoPro video capture to a whole new level of image excellence…and that’s what Tiffen is all about.”



About the Steadicam Smoothee

The lightweight, agile and easy-to-use Steadicam Smoothee features an innovative, patented design built around a durable mono-frame metal structure. The turnkey handheld solution ships with an easy-to-use interchangeable mount for expanded camera capture options. The Smoothee can also be used with an iPhone 3Gs/4/4s, iPod touch, and GoPro HERO® 2 and HERO® 3. Thanks to a light and compact design, Steadicam Smoothee is the number one “go anywhere” handheld camera stabilizer.



For more information about the Steadicam Smoothee products, please visithttp://www.tiffen.com/steadicam_smoothee_homepage1.html.



About Steadicam

The introduction of Steadicam in 1976 revolutionized the world of film and video. Over the past three decades, Steadicam has been an invaluable, dynamic production tool in the industry. New generations of Steadicam Camera Stabilizing Systems have been comprehensively redesigned to unleash endless creative possibilities. Tiffen offers you a complete line of state-of-the-art models to meet your film and video needs. Tiffen is committed to support the needs of the motion picture, broadcast and professional imaging industries with the latest state-of-the-art Steadicam technology to meet your film and video needs.



About Tiffen

Tiffen has been a leading manufacturer of photographic filters, lens accessories, software, and camera accessories for the consumer/professional imaging and the motion picture and broadcast television industries for over 70 years. The company has a rich history of innovative product design, superior optical consistency, and unparalleled quality. Tiffen has been recognized for its product and engineering excellence, earning two Technical Achievement Awards and a Scientific and Engineering Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, as well as multiple Emmy® Awards from the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Today, the company offers a wide range of products, which include: Tiffen® filters, Steadicam® camera stabilizing systems, Lowel® lights, Listec™ teleprompters, Tiffen Dfx® digital imaging software, Domke® bags, Davis & Sanford® tripods, Genustech® camera accessories, Zing® camera covers, Stroboframe® flash brackets, Saunders® professional trimmers, and Kodak Wratten® filters. Tiffen continues to enhance its reputation as a leading imaging accessory manufacturer through aggressive growth in the image-making accessory industry.



For more information on Tiffen, please visit: http://www.tiffen.com.



Tiffen is a registered trademark of The Tiffen Company. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.



Press Contacts

Tiffen North America

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6559

(skype) anya.oskolkova



Janice Dolan

Zazil Media Group

janice@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6595

(skype) janicedolan



####