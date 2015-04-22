Red Giant’s 25%-Off Spring Sale Hits the Web Tuesday, April 28th

Portland, OR – April 21, 2015 – The Red Giant 25%-off spring sale is hitting the online store next Tuesday, April 28th, offering customers a chance to update their filmmaking, motion graphics and visual effects tools. For 24 hours only, from 08:00 AM PDT on April 28th to 08:00 AM PDT on April 29th, every single product sold in the Red Giant online store (visit www.redgiant.com) will be on sale. This includes full licenses, upgrades, and even products from the academic store (already 50% off), so whether you use Adobe Premiere Pro, After Effects, Final Cut Pro X or other host apps, there is something for everyone. To redeem the 25% discount, simply apply the coupon code found on the Red Giant website.

Watch promo video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fydBHk-oSPo.

Some Examples of Savings:

Trapcode Suite: Usually $899. Get it on sale for just $675.

Magic Bullet Suite: Usually $799. Get it on sale for just $599.

PluralEyes: Usually $199. Get it on sale for just $149.

Universe Annual Premium Membership: Usually $99. Get it on sale for $74.

For pre-sales questions, please contact us at http://www.redgiant.com/support and we’ll help you out.

NOTE: Purchases made through the Red Giant Volume Program are not eligible for sale pricing.

The Red Pledge

Red Pledge is Red Giant’s commitment to customer happiness, with no purchasing hassles. It includes a 30-day money-back guarantee and much more. Learn about the Red Pledge guarantee at www.redgiant.com/redpledge/.

About Red Giant

Red Giant is a software company made up of talented artists and technologists who collaborate to create unique tools for filmmakers, editors, VFX artists, and motion designers. Our company culture is focused on finding balance between work and life – we call it “the double bottom line” – this philosophy helps us ignore complexity in favor of building simple tools that yield giant results. Over the last decade, our products (like Magic Bullet and Trapcode) have become the standard in film and broadcast post-production. With over 200,000 users, it’s nearly impossible to watch 20 minutes of TV without seeing our software in use. From our experiences as artists and filmmakers, we aspire to not only to provide tools for artists, but inspiration as well. Watch our films, learn from over 200 free tutorials, or try our software at www.redgiant.com.

Press Contact

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617-817-6559

Skype: anya.oskolkova

