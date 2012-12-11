Sencore Named Corporate Donor of the Year by the Mitchell Technical Institute Foundation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Dec. 11, 2012 -- Sencore, a leading provider of signal quality and video delivery solutions has been awarded the Corporate Donor of the Year Award by the Mitchell Technical Institute Foundation.

"The mission of the MTI Foundation is 'to provide skills for success in technical careers and to assist the Institute in this endeavor through individual and corporate philanthropic measures.' These gifts will bring state of the art equipment to the classroom," said MTI president Greg Von Wald. "We are glad to recognize Sencore as our corporate donor of the year. The generous donations from Sencore offer our students the opportunity to train with current operations equipment and to use the best technology available today. We are grateful to companies like Sencore who support technical education and the quality programs at MTI."

"MTI is turning out the next batch of broadcast engineers -- making it in our best interest to support the high-tech hands-on training in the development of those engineers," said Sencore CEO Thomas Stingley. "Support such as ours ultimately furthers the video contribution and distribution industry as a whole."

Sencore has provided an SMD 989 DVB-S/S2 modulator with integrated L-band upconverter and multiple MRD 3187B models to the satellite communications program at MTI. The SMD 989 DVB-S/S2 modulator offers unprecedented efficiency, flexibility, and reliability for all types of satellite digital video delivery applications. The MRD 3187B modular receiver decoder is the industry's only professional multiformat modular receiver decoder and is installed by more broadcast, cable, satellite, and telco service providers, and across a wider range of applications than any other multiformat receiver decoder -- making it an integral part of the real-world, hands-on training provided at MTI.

# # #

About Mitchell Technical Institute

Mitchell Technical Institute is a two-year technical college located in Mitchell, South Dakota. Founded in 1968, the school has graduated more than 15,000 students. Satellite Communications, one of 26 programs available, is a nationally unique program offered for an Associate of Applied Science degree. More information about the college and its offerings can be found at www.mitchelltech.edu.

About Sencore

Sencore is an engineering leader in the development of reliable, cost-effective signal transmission and content monitoring solutions for the broadcast, cable, satellite, and IPTV markets. Backed by world-class customer service and support, Sencore's portfolio includes signal processing products, system monitoring and analysis solutions, and test and measurement equipment. Designed to meet the needs of an ever-changing industry -- including IP-based video delivery and OTT applications -- Sencore solutions ensure the efficient delivery of high-quality video from the source to the home. More information about Sencore can be found at www.sencore.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Sencore/MTIFoundation.zip

Photo Caption: From left to right: John Wubben - Intern, Sencore, MTI graduate; Dana Nachreiner - VP Engineering, Sencore; Greg Von Wald - MTI president; and Brad Eleeson - Product Release Testing Supervisor, Sencore (1995 MTI graduate)