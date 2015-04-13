Egripment Support Systems Presents 205/D Digital Remote Head for the First Time at NAB 2015

LAS VEGAS– Egripment Support Systems, manufacturer of high-end camera support systems and remote broadcast solutions for the film and broadcast industries, unveils its new 205/D Digital Remote Head for modern, smaller cine and ENG cameras at the 2015 NAB Show (Booth C8612). Following the success of the company’s well-regarded 306/D Digital and Encoded Remote Camera heads and systems, the more compact 205/D offers the same exacting precision and smoothness in a smaller and lighter design, providing users with an affordable solution for virtual/augmented reality (VR/AR) production.

“With the reduction in camera sizes, it is not always necessary or desirable to use our larger digital or encoded heads,” says Richard Villhaber, Vice President and Sales Director for Egripment. “So, we now offer the 205/D in our line-up to fill this growing need. Thanks to the smaller size and lighter weight of the 205/D, live operation, studio automation and VR/AR, has never been this economical and easy to achieve.”

A replacement to the company’s Minishot Digital and Super Shot Heads, the 205/D is fully compatible with all Egripment Digital Remote and VR/AR Systems. Like all Egripment remote broadcast products, the 205/D seamlessly integrates with the company’s TDT Encoded Camera Crane and Dolly, the 225 G-Track Generic Track System and the Encoded StarCam Studio System, for a very sophisticated multi-axis studio system suitable for the highest quality of VR/AR and studio automation. In addition to traditional mounting on tripods lightning spigots and tripods, it can be inverted and/or externally-mounted, offering users the option of a variety of unique and creative angles for current and future applications.

Companion pieces for the 205/D include the joystick-controlled 336/DCB Digital Control Box and optional 336/TPM Touch Screen Module and Software. With storable options, menus and controls for six digital remote heads, the 336/D comes standard with pan, tilt, zoom, focus, dolly track, electric camera and limit switches. It can quickly switch between as many as six heads or easily control combined heads and allows up to four operators to tune and store their control preferences. An additional option of the 336/DCB is the 336/TPM, which makes it possible to program an unlimited quantity of digital remote heads and camera movements/position in a user-friendly and easy-to-handle manner from a straightforward touch screen interface. It also provides added features, such as presets for camera positions in pan, tilt, zoom and focus or repeatable camera movements.

ABOUT EGRIPMENT

Founded in 1976, Egripment has a long reputation of manufacturing a wide range of camera support and remote broadcast solutions, for sale or rental, to TV productions, concerts and sporting events across the globe. With a product line that includes cranes, remote heads, dollies and tracking systems for cinema, modern-size/small cameras and ENG/broadcast cameras, Egripment is the only manufacturer that can offer adequate supply and service for events requiring large quantities of special camera support equipment. More information can be found at www.egripment.com.