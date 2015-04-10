Antony Harris Joins Monroe Electronics and Digital Alert Systems as Director of Software Development

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y. -- April 9, 2015 -- Monroe Electronics and its Digital Alert Systems subsidiary today announced that Antony (Tony) Harris has been chosen as director of software development. In this newly created position, Harris works closely with the management team in developing and managing code base for current and future products.

"With software becoming an ever larger part of our product development, we needed someone to manage those efforts using both internal and external resources," said Jim Heminway, chief operating officer at Monroe Electronics. "Tony has the perfect combination of software development skills, project management experience, and sound business acumen -- all elements that are invaluable as Monroe moves further into IP-based environments."

Harris comes to Monroe Electronics with a deep understanding of scalable, distributed computing architectures; demonstrated skill in all aspects of software product development; and a record of building successful products, services, and teams. His technical creativity has led to several successful products along with a U.S. patent, while his business and team leadership resulted in his company winning the Nevada Governor's Award for Industry in 2007.

Immediately before joining Monroe Electronics, Harris was the principal of Prominence Group, a professional consulting service working across disciplines in the areas of software development, product/market strategy, technology integration, service, and support. For 11 years prior, he was the founder and lead architect of Bright Systems, a supplier of storage and file management technology for media and entertainment, where he conceived and led the development of complex networked products and solutions for key accounts including Pixar Animation Studios, CNN, and Technicolor.

Harris, who officially assumed his position in December 2014, is based in Reno, Nevada, and reports to Heminway.

Further information about Digital Alert Systems and Monroe Electronics products is available at www.digitalalertsystems.com and www.monroe-electronics.com.

# # #

About Monroe Electronics and Digital Alert Systems

Monroe Electronics began operations in 1954 designing and manufacturing specialized electrostatic discharge (ESD) instrumentation that continues today. From its headquarters in Lyndonville, New York, the company provides R&D, manufacturing, sales, and customer service for all Monroe Electronics, One-Net(TM), and Digital Alert Systems brands. Monroe Electronics' Emergency Alert Systems (EAS) are the widely accepted standard for CATV with a hard-earned reputation for quality, reliability, and service to valued customers around the world. In October 2009, Digital Alert Systems, the leading innovator of next-generation Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) and EAS merged with Monroe Electronics to further extend its product offerings to radio and television broadcasters and better serve their collective customers into the future.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Monroe/MonroeDAS-AntonyHarris.jpg

Photo Caption: Antony Harris, Director of Software Development, Monroe Electronics