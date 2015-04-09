Litepanels Unveils New ASTRA 1x1 EP and 1x1 E Series

Next Generation ASTRA 1x1 Series Also Expands with New Models

CHATSWORTH, Calif., (April 9, 2015 ) -- Litepanels®, a Vitec Group brand and premier provider of LED lighting for the broadcast and production industries, has announced the launch of several new additions to their highly acclaimed ASTRA line of LED panels. The expanded lineup now includes the ASTRA 1x1 EP series, the ASTRA 1x1 E series, and two additional models in the ASTRA 1x1 series, which debuted last year. Building on the legacy of the company's original, trailblazing 1x1 fixture, the ASTRAs set a new standard for the form and function of professional LED panels.

ASTRA 1x1 EP Series: Ideally suited for independent and field production, the ASTRA 1x1 EP panels offer a light output that is two times brighter than the company's legacy 1x1 fixture. Featuring the Litepanels tradition of a one square foot form factor, the LED panels offer high CRI (Color Rendering Index). The new ASTRA 1x1 EP series includes both Daylight and tunable Bi-Color models.

ASTRA 1x1 E Series: The ASTRA 1x1 E series offers entry-level access to Litepanels' state-of-the-art LED panels. Every design element has been meticulously crafted to deliver the form and function needed for the independent content creator. The new ASTRA 1x1 E series also includes Daylight and tunable Bi-Color models, and offers a light output that is comparable to earlier LED panels. With high CRI and a traditional form factor, the new series provides efficiency and versatility at an affordable price point.

ASTRA 1x1 Series: To better complement studio operations, the ASTRA 1x1 series has been expanded to include ASTRA 1x1 Daylight and ASTRA 1x1 Tungsten fixtures. Joining the ASTRA 1x1 Bi-Color panel, these fixtures offer a light output that is four times brighter than Litepanels' original 1x1. For studio installations, a full lineup of accessories is available. In addition to studio use, the intensity levels in these battery-powered fixtures make the ASTRA 1x1s ideal for location shooting, especially in direct sunlight.

"The response the filmmaking community had to the launch of the ASTRA 1x1 Bi-Color panel last year exceeded our expectations," said Alan Ipakchian, product marketing manager for Litepanels. "The time, effort, research and development put into the ASTRA has produced a panel that once again revolutionizes the use of LED fixtures for the creation of professional content. We've created expansions to the line that offer a variety of intensity levels and price points, making the ASTRA available to everyone. Whatever your requirement, Litepanels has the perfect fixture to fit your needs and budget. And with the modular approach we've taken, your gear, accessories and lighting style can grow with you."

All of the ASTRA panels are designed with select premium quality surface mount LEDs that are paired with custom designed TIR (total internal reflection) optics. Both the new 1x1 EP and 1x1 E series offer a Bi-Color fixture, allowing users to adjust color from daylight to tungsten as needed. An internal microprocessor monitors the temperature and delivers smooth dimming from 100 percent to zero with no noticeable color shift, as well as ensuring a completely flicker-free performance at any frame rate or shutter angle.

"At Litepanels, we're always striving to deliver for filmmakers," noted Ipakchian. "With the introduction of the new ASTRAs, Litepanels is bringing the most advanced LED technology available to content creators in all segments of the industry. Once people get their hands on these panels - which are sturdy, high-output fixtures packaged in a lightweight, flexible form factor - they're not going to want to light without them."

The new ASTRA series employ a modern, modular design. The manual controls are ergonomically designed to allow for ease of use in the field, ensuring easy identification and manipulation of dimming controls, color controls, and power status. The panels are all produced with aluminum I-beam core construction to provide maximum durability and superior thermal management, and also feature strong, integrated aluminum accessory mounting points and lens/filter rails. All ASTRA fixtures offer an extensive list of features, including a curved yoke design with a wide tilt range, dual integrated cable guides, and a combination yoke mounted power supply with a 3-pin XLR locking power connector and optional Gold Mount(r) or V-Mount battery plates. The yoke also features a removable TVMP connector and additional 1/4-20 mounting points.

The ASTRA 1x1, ASTRA 1x1 EP and ASTRA 1x1 E series have taken the place of Litepanels' original 1x1 panels, introduced almost a decade ago, and are now available worldwide.

The ASTRA family of products was specifically crafted to meet the needs and price points of users in every sector of the market. The ASTRA EP series starts at $900 (£558), while the ASTRA 1x1 E Daylight is available at the low list price of $665 (£412). The ASTRA 1x1 Bi-Color panel has a list price of $1,500 (£930). For more detailed sales information, please visit http://store.litepanels.com/.

More information on Litepanels can be found at www.litepanels.com or follow us on Facebook.