TSL PROFESSIONAL PRODUCTS TO PRESENT RANGE OF SOLUTIONS AT THE LONDON LOUDNESS SUMMIT 2012

LONDON, December 7, 2012 – TSL Professional Products Ltd. (PPL), manufacturer of hardware and software audio monitoring, tally and power management solutions for the broadcast industry, is pleased to present a range of its audio monitoring units that address Loudness challenges faced by todays broadcasters at the London Loudness Summit 2012, which takes place on December 7 at the Royal Institute of British Architects. The conference will host experts from the professional audio industry to discuss loudness across a variety of workflow and delivery platforms, including radio, sports production, television and music. Engineers, regulators, broadcast sound analysts, vendors and other industry members, will be among the attendees.

“At TSL PPL, we like to keep our finger on the pulse of the professional audio industry, particularly when it comes to the evolving regulations and issues surrounding loudness,” says Martin Dyster, Head of Audio for TSL. “The London Loudness Summit will be a great opportunity to gauge what audio trends are currently emerging, to ensure that we are best serving our users with the tools they need.”

As a key sponsor, TSL will display its PAM2 MK2 and PAM PiCo audio monitoring products at the Summit. EMEA Sales Manager David Cheng will be on hand to provide a run-through of the company’s loudness solutions, which broadcasters can use to maintain the appropriate loudness range set by their country’s regulating authorities.

The London Loudness Summit will offer a wide array of educational and informational speaking events for attendees. Among the speakers will be expert sound engineers, technologists and broadcast/audio consultants. Some of the key topics to be covered include the normalization of loudness, loudness implementation and loudness in radio, workflows, live production and metadata. Those wishing to attend can book their ticket through the Broadcast Audio Series website.

About TSL Professional Products Ltd.

TSL Professional Products Ltd. designs, manufactures and markets a range of hardware and software solutions that serve to simplify operations within the television broadcast, cable, satellite, IPTV and IT industries. Specializing in audio monitoring, tally solutions and power management tools, TSL PPL products satisfy and exceed the commercial, technical and operational requirements that exist in IT-based and traditional workflows, helping its customers to lower costs, generate revenue and streamline operations. TSL PPL’s dedicated products team has many years of combined personal, hands-on experience, having worked for broadcasters, post-production facilities, information technology companies and outside broadcast operators worldwide. For more information, please visit www.tsl.co.uk.

