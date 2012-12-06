Visual Unity And Visual Unity Mobile Selected As A 2012 Red Herring Top 100 Global Winner

Visual Unity and its mobile division Visual Unity Mobile is delighted to announce that it has been selected as a 2012 Red Herring Top 100 global award winner. The award recognizes the achievements of leading private companies from North America, Europe and Asia, and celebrates start-up innovations and technologies across their respective industries.

“Winning the Red Herring Top 100 award demonstrates that Visual Unity Mobile has invested in product innovation. Moreover, we are proud to be recognized amongst such a strong group of participants,” says Visual Unity CEO Tomas Petru. “The mobile market is taking off and Visual Unity Mobile is playing a key part in its success by enabling customers and partners to participate in this growth through its innovative platform. With the smart phone market nearly doubling in the past year, there is a very real need for businesses to include a mobile strategy. Visual Unity Mobile helps partners and SMB’s to deliver a cost efficient and fully integrated mobile services that generate revenue and deliver value.”

Red Herring’s Top 100 Global list has become a mark of distinction for identifying promising new companies and entrepreneurs. Red Herring editors were among the first to recognize that companies such as Facebook, Twitter, Google, Yahoo, Skype, Salesforce.com, YouTube, and eBay would change the way we live and work.

“Choosing the companies with the strongest potential was by no means a small feat,” said Alex Vieux, publisher and CEO of Red Herring. “After rigorous contemplation and discussion, we narrowed our list down from hundreds of candidates from across Global to the Top 100 Winners. We believe Visual Unity Mobile embodies the vision, drive and innovation that define a successful entrepreneurial venture. Visual Unity Mobile should be proud of its accomplishment, as the competition was the strongest it has ever been.”

Red Herring’s editorial staff evaluated the companies on both quantitative and qualitative criteria, such as financial performance, technology innovation, management quality, strategy, and market penetration. This assessment of potential is complemented by a review of the track record and standing of start-ups relative to their peers, allowing Red Herring to see past the “buzz” and make the list a valuable instrument of discovery and advocacy for the most promising new business models from around the world.

-ends-

About Visual Unity Mobile

Visual Unity Mobile, previously UNITY Mobile, is a leading mobile-web solution provider delivering custom mobile-web solutions, mobile-web solutions for small and mid-sized business as well as a cloud-based platform for creating, publishing, managing and marketing mobile websites. The Visual Unity Mobile platform is licensed by the leading hosting providers globally, including Parallels and Hostopia making it available to over 1000 hosting providers and their customers worldwide. Visual Unity Mobile enables hosters, enterprise and brands to rapidly build on core digital media investments and processes and seamlessly develop for new mobile audiences. You can learn more at: www.unitymobile.com.

About Visual Unity

Visual Unity is an international Systems Integrator bridging the gap between linear broadcast, IT and IPTV to help clients reach and engage audiences on any screen. Since 1991, the team has been designing and delivering turnkey broadcast and complex multiscreen solutions worldwide – from HD Outside Broadcast vehicles and major playout facilities to live internet streaming and Video on Demand services.

Visual Unity’s award-winning vuMediaTM platform helps broadcasters and content owners control how their brand and assets are managed and monetized in the multiscreen environment. Highly scalable and flexible, vuMediaTM delivers a cutting-edge live viewing experience on the web or any mobile or connected device, comprehensive VoD services, social network integration and secure robust content distribution – all of which can be deployed into existing workflows and business processes.

Visual Unity group is based in Prague, London, Cologne, Moscow, Bratislava, Belgrade, Nairobi and Dubai. For further information, please visit www.visualunity.com