New Levels of Integration Between Telestream Vantage and Aspera FASP Promise Significant Speed Improvements

Telestream®, the leading provider of video transcoding and workflow automation solutions, today announced that it has become the first software company to deliver seamless integration with Aspera Enterprise Servers using Aspera FASP high-speed transport technology via the new FASPStream API. The result of customer-focused collaboration by the two companies, this strategic development is designed to offer file-based workflow users the most powerful and productive cross-vendor solution.

This seamless integration between Vantage and Aspera provides secure, reliable, bi-directional high-speed transfer of media and metadata files ingested, processed and delivered through any Vantage workflow regardless of size, distance, or network conditions. Direct integration allows Telestream’s software-enabled media processing platform to interactively browse, upload, and download media files with any Aspera Server end point – including a fully featured Enterprise Server system or a point-to-point node.



“This new level of integration builds on our long-standing partnership with Aspera and continues to bring even more value to our customers. We’re glad to be the first software company to bring more speed and power to the workflow, while making it even easier to use. Together, we offer a complete end-to-end solution from ingest to delivery,” commented Dan Castles, Chief Executive Officer of Telestream.



With Aspera FASP seamlessly integrated into Vantage, operators can now incorporate secure, high-speed file transfer as part of a unified and completely automated Vantage workflow process. Native Aspera support ensures complete compatibility with all Aspera capabilities,including adaptive bandwidth control, management and notification, encryption over the wire and at rest, and support for all clients, servers, and applications. The joint solution shortens end-to-end workflows with high-speed ingest and distribution – and supports all types of storage options, including on premise or in the cloud.

“Our integration work with Telestream has proved to be highly successful,” stated Michelle Munson, Chief Executive Officer of Aspera. “Through our ability to work together towards shared aims and outcomes we have combined best-in-class products from Aspera and Telestream to deliver a complete integrated solution to the M&E market.”



Product background

The Aspera Enterprise Server transfers files, directories and large data sets at very high speeds over the WAN with sophisticated user management and security capabilities for enterprise applications. Built on patented FASP technology, Aspera Enterprise Servers offer flexible options, enabling access to instantly scalable, on-demand storage and computing capacity.

Telestream Vantage is a scalable, software-enabled media processing platform that manages all media services from the camera to the point of distribution. Vantage allows content owners, producers, and distributors to quickly, easily, and cost-effectively ingest, transform, package, monetize, and distribute their media.

The integrated solution is available from both Aspera and Telestream and will be on display at NAB along with the companies’ entire portfolio of software products in their respective booths: Telestream SL3305 and Aspera SL9110.

For more information about Telestream, visit www.telestream.net.