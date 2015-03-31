Shotoku Announces Landmark Sale To Argentinian Broadcaster America TV

Buenos Aires, Argentina – Shotoku Broadcast Systems, a leading international manufacturer of advanced camera support products, has announced the sale and installation of 15 Shotoku TP-200 lightweight pedestal and state-of-the-art SX300 EFP pan & tilt head systems to America TV, a channel owned by Multimedios America based in Buenos Aires, one of the country’s top five national television channels.

The station is using the TP-200 and SX300 system, alongside its new Sony HDC-1700 studio cameras, as part of its facility redesign and migration to HD production — the first significant equipment upgrade for the station since its original installation 20 years ago.

“We are changing almost every piece of equipment in the station,” says Daniel Borovsky, Engineering and Technical Operations Manager, America TV. “This includes our cameras, central infrastructure and, of course, pedestals.”

According to Borovsky, “The decision to buy Shotoku TP200/SX300 pedestals was taken after a long selection and negotiation process. After evaluating all the technical specifications and testing the units at exhibitions such as IBC and NAB, the first step was approved. Then we needed to make sure the acquisition fit our budget. In every step of the purchasing process we felt so well supported by the Shotoku sales crew, especially Keiko Watson and Ken Takahashi, and the local partners Isikawa. They really understood our needs and the Latin American market. We were using Vinten pedestals since 1994 and the decision of turning to Shotoku was a big bet. Today we are proud of saying that we made an excellent choice.”

The Shotoku TP-200 is a lightweight pedestal that addresses a wide range of applications. The system’s two-stage column provides lightweight, finger-tip control over a wide range of height. The pedestal is equipped with several advanced features as standard; enabling simple and reliable studio operation. The TP-200 meets the needs of studio operations where light to medium payloads are in use, and where exceptional on-air control is demanded at all times. Using low-pressure air balance technology, the TP-200 provides finger-tip control of the camera height across the whole range of travel.

Easily maneuvered within even the smallest studio the TP-200 uses clearly identified, easily operated foot pedals for the pedestal base controls such as Crab / Steer mode, as well as a push-on push-off parking brake to fix the position whatever the floor condition. The mid-weight EFP pan and tilt head incorporates excellent balance and an ergonomic design.

The SX300 is a state-of-the-art in EFP pan & tilt head design, suitable for many applications ranging from field and OB truck to the studio, and supports any camera configuration up to 38kg. Smooth operation and highly adjustable balance and drag settings make the SX300 the perfect solution for even the most demanding productions. Key features include: High capacity EFP head, a robust design and continuously adjustable balance system.

“As pedestals in general are strong machinery, we have no doubt about the stronghold of the units,” adds Borovsky. “One of the main needs we need addressed with this acquisition is having real post-sales support and close contact with the factory. For us, staying in close touch with the vendor is an invaluable benefit and we are proud of having built the kind of relationship we expected among America TV, Shotoku and Isikawa. We really feel we worked as a team.”

