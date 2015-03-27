Gearhouse Broadcast UK Chooses Barnfind for Motorsport

Sandefjord, Norway - Gearhouse Broadcast, a global organization specializing in equipment sales and rentals, outside broadcast, project solutions and systems integration, has selected Barnfind’s 1RU platform for coverage of flagship motorsport events by a major satellite broadcaster in the UK. Gearhouse Broadcast’s UK offices systems specialists tapped Barnfind for signal format conversion and distribution after evaluating alternative solutions.

Multimode to single mode conversion of MADI audio together with fibre signal transport of Ethernet and HDMI within the same frame were used in building a portable production facility. Paul Sykes, Senior Systems Engineer said “Barnfind’s BarnOne platform was chosen because of its 1RU form factor and flexibility to accept multiple signal types. With size and weight being key factors in this project, the BarnOne solution was a perfect fit. Other solutions we looked at were based on multiple small boxes for conversion, but Barnfind’s approach gives us a robust platform with redundancy in a single frame. With short project timescales, delivery was a critical factor and Barnfind pulled out all the stops to get equipment delivered in a short time frame.”

“We were delighted to work with Gearhouse on this project, and deliver equipment in very short timescales” said Anil Parmar, VP Sales UK & Ireland. “For a new player in the market, we are gaining considerable traction as customers recognize the benefits of using our products, and we look forward to working again with Gearhouse on future projects.

About Barnfind:

Barnfind Technologies AS, headquartered in Sandefjord, Norway, manufactures a multi-function, low power consumption signal transportation platform which supports numerous signal formats in one frame. In addition, there is a full 32 x 32 router in the frame, full redundancy and the capability to have integrated multiplexing. Barnfind has no cost control software called BarnStudio which can be downloaded from the website, and in addition to this there is also the possibility to use many 3rd party control systems such as Skyline/Dataminer, ScheduALL, LSB/VSM, BFE/KCS, DNF, TSL, Ross openGear/DashBoard for control.

Barnfind is privately owned and has over 60 partners and resellers worldwide in addition to an office in the UK.

About Gearhouse Broadcast:

Operating globally with offices in the UK, Australia, USA and Qatar, Gearhouse Broadcast can meet the most complex, mission critical broadcast requirements locally or on location anywhere in the world. They are world renowned for supplying high quality production facilities and project management support for large scale live and near live events.

With a global reputation for expertise, reliability and advanced technology, Gearhouse Broadcast has built up an enviable track record as a provider of cost-effective, modular equipment and solutions for all types of broadcast needs.

