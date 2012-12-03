Bexel Hits Hole-in-One For PGA Grand Slam of Golf in Bermuda

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA, DECEMBER 3, 2012—Bexel, a unit of the Vitec Group’s Services Division and a leading worldwide provider of broadcast services and solutions, was on site at the 2012 PGA Grand Slam of Golf for the sixth consecutive year, providing engineering support, portable solutions and fiber for the renowned tournament. Bexel set up the event’s broadcast facility, including the company’s customizable Hercules Flypack, to help meet the competition’s complex, remote production requirements in Southampton, Bermuda.

“We look forward to this event each year, as it is a challenging event in terms of logistics, and yet it all comes together beautifully,” says Johnny Pastor, director, Bexel. “Our expertise really came into play this year, as the island just missed Hurricane Rafael before the start of the event. It caused delays in getting to Bermuda for the event, but once on the ground, our team of experts was able to set up for it swiftly.”

Included in the Hercules Flypack this year was the Sony MVS-7000X 4 M/E multi-format digital 3G production switcher; EVS XT3 six-channel production servers; a custom production monitor wall with up to 224 virtual displays utilizing Evertz multi-image display processors; an Evertz EMR multi-format video router—160x288 with 11 XLink™ video display processors; an Evertz audio router—576x576 AES, 96x96 analog audio, 20 MADI ports; and a mix of Sony and Panasonic multi-format HD VTRs. Fourteen Sony HDC-2500 camera systems were utilized, as well as two Calrec Artemis Beam digital audio consoles with Bluefin 2 high-density signal processing, 48 multi-layer faders and the Calrec Hydra2 I/O network.

In addition, the Grand Slam announce booth was based around a Calrec Hydra2 32x32 analog I/O box—using Calrec 32x32 Edac analog I/O. The box was interconnected to the main console with single-mode fiber, and all microphone, talkback, IFB and four-wire signals were distributed to the booth via the Calrec Hydra2 I/O.

Two fiber engineers were on site, charged with handling the extensive fiber optic specifications for the event. The infrastructure included 15,000 feet of tactical fiber cable for RF camera antennas, 32,000 feet of tactical fiber cable for Telecast HDX camera SMPTE eliminators and 47,000 feet of SMPTE fiber camera cable.

“Whether it was developing a state-of-the-art, network-level production facility overnight or implementing a fiber infrastructure, Bexel’s Hercules Flypack and our team of eight engineering professionals proved yet again to be a winning combination for this year’s championship,” concludes Pastor.

Established in 1979, the PGA Grand Slam of Golf is a 36-hole tournament that matches the current winners of golf’s four major championships—The Masters, US Open, British Open and PGA Championship. This season-ending event was televised October 22 to 24.

