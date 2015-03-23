SMPTE Issues Call for Student Papers and Louis F. Wolf Jr. Memorial Scholarship Applications

Student Paper and Scholarship Awards to Showcase Future Industry Innovators

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- March 23, 2015 -- The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R)), the worldwide leader in motion-imaging standards and education for the communications, media, entertainment, and technology industries, has issued a call for papers for the SMPTE Student Paper Award. The Society is also accepting applications for the Louis F. Wolf Jr. Memorial Scholarship, which is designed to help students further their undergraduate studies in motion pictures and television, with an emphasis on technology.

"The perspective of our student members is of enormous value to the Society, as they hint at the shape our industry will take in coming decades," said Pat Griffis, education vice president at SMPTE. "Through the SMPTE Student Paper Award and applications for the Louis F. Wolf Jr. Memorial Scholarship, we get an exciting glimpse at this future."

SMPTE's Student Paper Award honors a Student Member that prepares and submits an outstanding paper dealing with some technical phase of motion pictures, television, photographic instrumentation, or their closely allied arts and sciences. The paper will be published in the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal, providing recognition both for the author and the institution at which the work was done. The application form and requirements are online at www.smpte.org/student-paper-award. The deadline is May 18.

The Louis F. Wolf Jr. Memorial Scholarship offers $5,000 toward the cost of tuition at the student's educational institution. The scholarship is open to SMPTE student members who are full-time undergraduate students enrolled in an accredited two- or four-year college or university. Applicants must be majoring in a program emphasizing the engineering, science, advanced technologies, or fundamental theories associated with motion imaging, sound, metadata, and workflows consistent with SMPTE's field of interest, and each must have completed a minimum of four courses toward said major in good academic standing.

The application form and requirements are online at www.smpte.org/scholarships. The application deadline is May 18. The award winner and the scholarship recipient will receive a full conference registration for the SMPTE 2015 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition, Oct. 26-29 in Hollywood, California, where they will be recognized during the SMPTE 2015 Honors and Awards Ceremony.

Students may join SMPTE as student members for just $35, or for free if this is their first year of membership and they apply via the Student Membership Challenge. Further information is available at www.smpte.org/membership/student-membership-challenge.

Further information about SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org.

