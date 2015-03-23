Rogers Sportsnet doubles its Enterprise sQ system for NHL coverage

Canada's leading sports media broadcaster, Rogers Sportsnet, has doubled the size of its Quantel Enterprise sQ fast-turnaround news and sports system to handle its growing workflow after acquiring the exclusive national rights to NHL coverage for the next 12 years. Sportsnet consists of four regional channels and the nationally-distributed Sportsnet ONE and Sportsnet World. The Quantel system, installed at The Rogers Building in downtown Toronto also covers baseball, basketball, American Football and soccer.

The huge system now supports a total of 72 ingest ports, 56 playout ports and 350 editing seats. At the heart of the system is 7500 hours of online storage on sQ servers. Sportsnet has also expanded its QTube global workflow system allowing its remote editors to access and edit content stored on its central Toronto-based Enterprise sQ system wherever they are located.

Frank Bruno, Vice President Broadcasting Engineering, Rogers Media Inc., said, "Quantel were able to maintain our fast-to-air workflows, double our system size and deliver the project completely in time for our launch date - all while keeping our existing system on air. The system was built, installed, tested and on air within a month, all to plan - a fantastic effort from the Sportsnet and Quantel team!"