Call for Papers Now Open for IEEE Broadcast Symposium

Deadline for Submitting Extended Abstracts Is April 10

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- March 18, 2015 -- The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) today announced that the call for papers is now open for the IEEE Broadcast Symposium, scheduled for Oct. 13-16 at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando, Florida. The deadline for submitting abstracts is April 10.

"The IEEE Broadcast Symposium is the second premier conference in our yearly calendar the first being the IEEE International Symposium on Broadband Multimedia Systems and Broadcasting, coming up in June. Both of these conferences play a vital role in our society by enabling the exchange of new information and the formation of social networks," said William T. Hayes, director of engineering and technology, Iowa Public Television, and president of the IEEE Broadcast Technology Society. "The conferences would not be possible without the high caliber of presentations that are given by expert industry peers. We're looking forward to seeing a broad cross section of abstracts proposing topics of wide interest to our membership."

Authors are encouraged to submit extended abstracts, up to 1,000 words, proposing timely and relevant technical papers relating to broadcasting technology. Proposals for organizing session panels are also strongly encouraged. Typical topics of interest include digital radio and television systems; metadata systems and management; AES interoperability; advanced RF modulation technologies; interactive technologies; advanced audio technology and processing; mobile DTV systems for both transmission and reception; cellular broadcast technologies; streaming delivery of broadcast content; "second screen" technology and services; and transmission, propagation, reception, and redistribution of broadcast signals.

Authors may submit abstracts prior to April 10 by email to bts@ieee.org. The email should indicate that the abstract is for the 2015 IEEE Broadcast Symposium, along with the author's full name and contact information including affiliation, address, email, and phone number. Each submission enters the author in a drawing for a free registration to the Symposium.

Registration for the IEEE Broadcast Symposium opens in June. More information is available at bts.ieee.org.

About IEEE BTS

The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) is a technical society and council dedicated toward advancing electrical and electronic engineering by maintaining scientific and technical standards as well as educating its members through various meetings, presentations, events, conferences, and training programs. IEEE BTS has more than 2,000 members and chapters worldwide and has its own business office located in Piscataway, New Jersey.





