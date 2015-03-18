NAB 2015: Dalet Technology Presentation & Press Briefing

Booth SL4525

At NAB 2015, Dalet is offering two briefing options for the members of the media:

Monday, April 13th at 10:30am (register here)

Wednesday, April 15th at 9:30am (register here)

Robin Kirchhoffer, Dalet's marketing manager, will lead the briefing, highlighting the company’s latest developments in media and workflow solutions as well as the most recent enterprise broadcast deployments.

Both briefings will take place on the Dalet booth SL4525.

Dalet NAB Press Preview: http://www.dalet.com/news/nab-2015-preview-dalet-spearheads-facility-future.

*******

Dalet's NAB Lineup:

Dalet Galaxy

Dalet Galaxy is the enterprise MAM platform that facilitates powerful collaboration and business visibility. New and enhanced capabilities shown at NAB include:

Advanced collaboration tools such as Dalet WishBin, a new module for collecting, using and sharing all types of assets across desktop, web and now mobile clients with Dalet On-the-Go, the mobile app extending Dalet users' remote capabilities

State-of-the art versioning and orchestration tools with a context map to declare and visualize relationships between media files and track stacking to quickly and efficiently bring together multiple versions for multi-platform and international distribution

Dalet Galaxy is the common and unique platform to address all Dalet workflow solutions for News, Sports, Program Preparation, Radio, long-form Production and Archives.

Dalet AmberFin Supports UHD

Brand new at the show will be the upcoming Dalet AmberFin 10.6, which introduces support for high-quality down-conversion from UHD to HD/SD in Dalet AmberFin Dark.

Dalet AmberFin is a high-quality, scalable transcoding platform with fully integrated ingest, mastering, QC and review functionality.

Dalet Brio Eases Transition Into IP Environments

Dalet Brio 3.1 will bring video over IP support. Already unique among available server architectures, Dalet Brio combines both IT-based video server and a set of workflow tools that make it extremely easy to integrate into SDI environments and now into IP environments.

Dalet Academy Boosts Your Workflow Knowledge

NAB will see a number of educational events hosted on the Dalet booth. These include brand new editions of “Bruce’s Shorts Live,” presented by Dalet’s Chief Media Scientist Bruce Devlin, along with educational sessions and workshops from the Dalet Academy experts and technology partners such as Adobe and Quantum.

More information on the Dalet NAB lineup: http://www.dalet.com/events/nab-2015.

Press Contacts:

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 (617) 817-6559

Bianca Illion

Zazil Media Group

(e) bianca@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 (201) 618-2238

####