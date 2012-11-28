Vimond and Unified Streaming Unite to Bring Dynamic Remuxing to Vimond Customers

Partnership Enables Vimond Customers to Stream High-Quality Video Across Multiple Screens From a Single Source

BERGEN, Norway -- Nov. 27, 2012 -- Vimond Media Solutions today announced that it has formed a partnership with Amsterdam-based Unified Streaming to bring the benefits of the Unified Streaming Platform (USP) to Vimond customers. Unified Streaming's cross-platform video-streaming technology dynamically remuxes different video streams to different platforms, significantly lowering the number of different formats needed and making it possible for Vimond customers to stream high-quality video with no buffering and no waiting.

"Unified Streaming Platform technology is innovative and helps us target multiple devices from a single source -- even with DRM," said Helge Høibraaten, CEO of Vimond Media Solutions. "This partnership enables our customers to have an even broader device reach without having to transcode or encode to all the different format variations out there, which in turn will help reduce storage costs."

USP allows Vimond customers to stream media content from one unified source to multiple clients and devices. It wraps the platform-specific solutions available from Adobe(R) (HTTP Dynamic Streaming), Apple(R) (HTTP Live Streaming), Microsoft(R) (Smooth Streaming), and MPEG-DASH into one. USP software running on the customer's existing Web server dynamically wraps the content to the required formats for delivery. The module does not do any transcoding, but instead transmuxes -- changes the container format -- to the format used by the adaptive streaming format (MPEG-TS, fragmented-MP4, DASH). It also generates the different manifest/playlists formats used (.m3u8, .ismc, .f4m).

"We decided to partner with Vimond because it was clear from the beginning that Vimond shares our passion for enabling customers to deliver great end-user experiences through the Vimond Media Platform," said Dirk Griffioen, CodeShop CEO and co-founder. "The features of CodeShop's Unified Streaming Platform combined with Vimond's distribution engine give customers a powerful, high-performance, ready-for-the future video-streaming solution."

The advanced Vimond platform provides a comprehensive environment for managing and delivering multiformat over-the-top (OTT) services, with full facilities for all creative, logistical, and business aspects of the operation. With its modular architecture, Vimond offers sophisticated tools and controls for every aspect of an OTT service, from ingest and encoding through conditional access to business intelligence reporting. The Vimond platform includes a variety of modules, such as VimondMONETIZE, which provides control over access to premium content, setup of payment, and access rules; VimondSCHEDULE, which provides scheduled management of asset and metadata capture from live sources, with interfaces to major scheduling systems; and VimondPORTAL, which provides a multiplatform presentation engine for creating an on-screen end-user environment.

Further information on Vimond Media Solutions and its products is available at www.vimond.com or by phone at +47 93 22 95 70.

About Unified Streaming

Unified Streaming is a leading provider of cross-platform video-streaming technologies. Dedicated to helping companies create and execute smart video-streaming technologies, CodeShop's products are in operation around the world, with customers ranging from broadcast networks and online content distributors to small companies and webcasters.

Unified Streaming's solutions fit into existing frameworks (Apache, IIS, Lighttpd, Nginx), thus allowing for greater return on existing investment. Its Unified Streaming Platform (USP) provides streaming from one encode simultaneously to multiple players and devices. In combination with various DRM technologies, this enables Unified Streaming customers to significantly reduce delivery cost and boost time to market in order to address a broader audience.

About Vimond Media Solutions

Vimond Media Solutions AS (www.vimond.com) develops and markets the Vimond online TV platform. Based in Bergen, Norway, Vimond is one of a number of successful technology companies spun off from national broadcaster TV 2, together with Vizrt, StormGeo, and Mosart Medialab. After more than 10 years of technology development and use in production at Scandinavia's biggest commercial online video enterprise, TV 2 Sumo, Vimond was established in 2011 to make advanced solutions available to other broadcasters launching multiscreen over-the-top services. The Vimond platform provides a comprehensive environment for managing highly efficient streaming of content to cellphones, tablet computers, gaming consoles, connected TVs, and Blu-ray(TM) players. With its depth of experience and expertise, Vimond is a leading player in the field, serving a rapidly growing roster of customers that includes TV4 in Sweden, MTV3 in Finland, TV 2 in Norway, and pan-Nordic distributor C More.