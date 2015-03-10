Sony Announces New 4K/HD Memory Player

Park Ridge, March 10, 2015 – Sony’s new 4K/HD SxS memory player, the PMW-PZ1, is a cost-effective playback and storage solution for 4K/HD shooting and post-production applications. The multi-format player supports 4K (24p to 60p) and HD video, and a variety of formats including XAVC Intra & Long, MPEG HD422* and MPEG HD*.

Sony’s PMW-PZ1 4K SxS Memory Player

The PMW-PZ1 has an SxS card slot, an HDMI output, 3G/HD-SDI outputs (x4), analog audio output (L/R), and a front-panel color LCD screen. These interfaces enable seamless playback, copying and monitoring of 4K and HD video across a range of professional and consumer video applications

During field or location shoots, 4K or HD images captured by Sony XAVC and MPEG-enabled cameras can be immediately reviewed on the PMW-PZ1, or easily output to a professional monitor or consumer TV via HDMI. The player can output 4K or HD video to digital signage or projection systems through the player, and users can copy data on SxS media directly to an external storage device.

“4K content creation and production is now more accessible to a range of applications: video walls in event spaces, exhibitions, retail, museums and more,” said Alex Rossi, Sony Electronics.“As file sizes increase and require more time and memory to ingest, products like the PMW-PZ1 are a perfect match, offering cost-effective, seamless and rapid playback, all in a practical, compact and intuitive device.”

PMW-PZ1 – Key Features:

Multi-format 4K and HD Capability: The PMW-PZ1 supports 4K and HD playback in a variety of formats including XAVC Intra, XAVC Long, XAVC S-Long*, MPEG HD422*and MPEG HD*

·Simple Copy and Backup Process: The player’s USB interfaces let users copy data on SxS media directly to external storage devices. The PMW-PZ1 will create a copy log(csv format) on the external USB storage device so users can easily check the names of copied files. Users can also activate a “verify function” before copying to avoid copy errors.

·Versatile Interfaces: The player can easily connect to other devices through a range of versatile input and output interfaces, including an HDMI port, four 3G/HD-SDIoutputs and an independent analog audio output. Through the HDMI port, the PMW-PZ1 can connect to professional monitors, consumer TVs and projectors. The PMW-PZ1 has two USB interfaces – one can be used for connection to external USB storage, and the other to a control device like a mouse. These connections make it easier for users to copy data and to play stored clip data from an external USB storage device.

*Requires future planned firmware upgrade

The PMW-PZ1 will be available in the United States beginning June 2015, at a price of under $3,500, with final pricing to be announced. For more information, visit www.sony.com/professional.

