WDRB-TV Enhances Operational Workflow With NVerzion Automation

SALT LAKE CITY -- Nov. 27, 2012 -- NVerzion, a leading provider of cutting-edge tools for digital broadcasting and television station automation, today announced that WDRB-TV 41, the Block Communications-owned local FOX television affiliate in Louisville, Ky., has optimized its end-to-end file-based NVerzion automation platform. Relying on a new XPansion asset management system and other additional modular-based automation components, the station is able to realize a more streamlined operational workflow for its multiple on-air digital channels and subchannels.

"Since transitioning from a tape- to file-based workflow in 2011, and witnessing the significant operational efficiencies that we were able to achieve using NVerzion automation, we knew the NVerzion brand was perfect for our growing broadcast organization," said Gary Schroder, chief engineer, WDRB-TV. "Because NVerzion automation is built upon a modular architecture, it easily scales to meet our current and future broadcast needs. By leveraging the high-speed, file-based workflow enabled by NVerzion automation, our station operators can rapidly manage content for each of our four channels and quickly get content on-air."

WDRB delivers FOX television content to viewers in Louisville and surrounding towns in Kentucky and Indiana, in addition to operating My Network sister station WMYO-TV as well as two new subchannels -- Antenna TV, that distributes classic television series programming and CW affiliate WBKI-TV. To manage its new digital subchannels cost-effectively, WDRB recently deployed additional NVerzion NControlMC transmission playlists; an NView database viewer; an NConvert traffic and scheduling application; XPansion storage management software, and a 36-TB NVerzion TeraStore nearline storage archive system capable of performing faster-than-real-time data transfers. Completely modular-based, the NVerzion automation system enables WDRB to support additional subchannels easily while capitalizing on its existing infrastructure.

The new XPansion and TeraStore platforms provide WDRB with a true archive/nearline storage system that guarantees all channels will stay on-air, as well as an intelligent hierarchical management system that efficiently manages dual video servers for daily on-air transmission requirements. XPansion dramatically speeds up operations by performing rules-based asset management operations and 48-hour look ahead scheduling by communicating with NVerzion NControl on-air playlists. An unlimited number of station personnel can access the automation system to share and exchange digital content, maximizing operational efficiencies for all four channels.

"WDRB is an excellent example of the efficiencies and subsequent growth that NVerzion offers broadcast television stations," said Reed Haslam, director of sales and marketing, NVerzion. "After using an NVerzion file-based automation system to manage and process video content cost-effectively for two on-air channels, WDRB was able to expand its broadcast organization and support two additional subchannels that will substantially increase its revenue."

