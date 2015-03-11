ATK Audiotek and HARMAN’s JBL Professional VERTEC® Line Arrays Shine at the 87th Academy Awards

HOLLYWOOD, California – The 87th Academy Awards took place on Sunday, February 22, once again being held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. While it marked the first year with Neil Patrick Harris as the host, it was yet another year of ATK Audiotek providing the live sound reinforcement system, highlighted by HARMAN’s JBL VERTEC® line arrays.

The 87th Academy Awards were broadcast on ABC and received a viewership of 36.6 million. This year’s winners included Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) for Best Picture, Alejandro G. Iñárritu winning Best Director for Birdman, Julianne Moore earning Best Actress for her role in Still Alice, and Eddie Redmayne taking Best Actor honors for his performance in The Theory of Everything.

The system featured 30 VERTEC VT4889 fullsize line array elements, suspended in arrays of 15 enclosures each, plus 12 VT4880 fullsize arrayable subwoofers, suspended in two arrays of six subwoofers each. The system also included three suspended arrays for upper balcony coverage, each of which included seven VT4886 subcompact line array elements. Six JBL MS28 loudspeakers were temporarily installed for under-balcony area coverage, while 65 JBL Control 25T surface-mount loudspeakers were temporarily installed under audience seats in the VIP seating area.

“We have successfully relied on VERTEC for the Academy Awards for several years, and this year’s Awards were a continuation of that success,” said Jeff Peterson of ATK Audiotek. “The VERTEC system, as well as the other JBL components that we deployed, performed exceptionally and reliably.”

For more information on ATK Audiotek, please visit www.atkaudiotek.com

