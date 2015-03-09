Miller Camera Support Equipment and Røde Announce "My Røde Reel 2015" - The World's Largest Short Film Competition with More than $200,000 in Prizes

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA –Miller Camera Support Equipment, a leader in the production of innovating camera support solutions, is excited to announce that it is a key supporter in the recently-announced ‘My RØDE Reel’ international short film competition—first launched in 2014 to huge international acclaim—and returning in 2015 with an increased total prize pool of more than $200,000, including three DS20 Solo 75 Carbon Fibre Systems and one Carbon Fibre Air Tripod System from Miller.

My RØDE Reel’s inaugural competition saw RØDE receive a staggering 1,120 entries from 76 countries worldwide, with nine category winners sharing a total prize pool of over $70,000, making it the largest short film competition of its kind.

Entrants to ‘My RØDE Reel’ are required to create a short film of three minutes or less, as well as a behind-the-scenes reel that features a RØDE product being used during the production of the film. RØDE has provided an entry pack that steps through the process, as well as templates for scripting, storyboarding and more, available now by registering at www.myrodereel.com.

There are three main awards and corresponding prize packs of filmmaking gear available to win—a Judges’ Film award for the best short film in competition, a Judges’ BTS award for the best behind-the-scenes reel, and a publicly voted People’s Choice award for the most popular short film. Each of these award winners will be presented with an enviable production filmmaking kit valued at more than $40,000. The overall prize pool totals to an incredible $200,000!

Additional technical and genre awards, and prize packs, are available for Best Sound Design, Best Soundtrack and more, and for the first time in 2015 RØDE has announced a Young Filmmaker award, to acknowledge and encourage entrants under the age of 18.

Once again, in conjunction with Miller, RØDE has brought together a respected judging panel for ‘My RØDE Reel’ that includes inspirational pioneer filmmakers Philip Bloom, Ryan Connolly, Vincent LaForet and Rodney Charters.

“We’re incredibly excited to be partnering with Miller for My RØDE Reel 2015,” says Scott Emerton, RØDE’s global marketing manager. “It’s important to us that we only work with the very best companies, and it goes without saying that Miller is the best in the world at what it does. Together we’re aiming to challenge the creativity of filmmakers worldwide, and reward the very best with some incredible prizes.”

“Miller is once again thrilled to partner with RØDE, fellow Australian iconic brand, as together, we support upcoming industry influencers in their quest to develop their filmmaking passions,” says Charles Montesin, global marketing and sales manager, Miller. “Since the company’s inception more than sixty years ago, Miller prides itself on pioneering the film and television industries with its innovative inventions. The My RØDE Reel contest provides a platform for tomorrow’s generation to do just that—lead through innovation, and it is a great honor to be able to help these up-and-comers turn their ideas into something tangible.”

Putting its “money where its mouth is”, RØDE has put together its own short film plus a complete series of behind the scenes tutorials to highlight the production process. Hosted by filmmaker Clinton Harn and the RØDE Production team, the course guides viewers through the filmmaking process from pre-production through to shooting and on to post-production.

Entries for ‘My RØDE Reel’ are open beginning March 2 and close June 1. All entrants will receive the exclusive 2015 My RØDE Reel Directors T-shirt and a free subscription to Hollywood DP Shane Hurlbut’s “Inner Circle” online community. Visit www.myrodereel.com to learn more.