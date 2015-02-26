NAB 2015 Preview: Dalet Spearheads the Facility of the Future

Paris, France – February 26, 2015 –Dalet Digital Media Systems is gearing up to showcase its latest future-proofing broadcast and media solutions at this year’s NAB Show. On trend with the demand for UHD content, brand new at the show will be the upcoming Dalet AmberFin 10.6, which introduces support for high-quality down-conversion from UHD to HD/SD in Dalet AmberFin Dark. Dalet Brio 3.1 will bring video over IP support, pioneering the facility of the future. The industry-leading Dalet Galaxy platform continues to foster collaboration in MAM-driven news, sports and production workflows, while the latest additions to the Dalet On-the-Go mobile app enhance remote and mobile collaboration.

In its 25th anniversary year, Dalet will also be highlighting its brand new, free education platform for media industry professionals, the Dalet Academy. Bringing exciting and impartial presentations live to the NAB stage, show attendees can engage face-to-face with Dalet’s industry insiders on the issues that matter to media professionals.

Attendees to NAB 2015, which will be held in Las Vegas from April 13-16, can see all the latest innovations firsthand and quiz Dalet’s team by visiting booth SL4525 in the South Lower Level Hall. To book a private meeting or demonstration at NAB, please visit http://www.dalet.com/nab-2015.

Register for a free exhibits only pass to the 2015 NAB Show using the Dalet customer code LV9665. Register here: http://registration.experientevent.com/ShowNAB151/default.aspx?Tracking=KP06.

Dalet AmberFin Supports UHD

Dalet AmberFin is the high-quality, scalable transcoding platform with fully integrated ingest, mastering, QC and review functionality.

Key to the new version 10.6, which will be released in March 2015 and shown for the first time at NAB, is support for high-quality down-conversion from UHD to HD/SD in the scalable and fault-tolerant transcoding tool Dalet AmberFin Dark. This will enable broadcasters to create and archive high-resolution UHD masters while maintaining high-quality outputs through their traditional and OTT broadcast platforms.

Dalet Brio Supports Video Over IP

Spearheading the charge into the facility of the future, Dalet Brio is the flexible, high-density, high-performance broadcast server based on IT-hardware.

Dalet Brio version 3.1, which will be shown at NAB and made available to customers in May 2015, will bring video over IP support to the platform. Already unique among available server architectures, Dalet Brio combines both IT-based video server and a set of workflow tools that make it extremely easy to integrate into SDI environments and now into IP environments. This will give operators the ultimate in flexibility, channel resilience and interoperability.

Dalet Expands MAM-driven Workflow Collaboration

Dalet Galaxy is the enterprise MAM platform that facilitates powerful collaboration and business visibility in news, sports, program preparation, production and archives workflows. New and enhanced capabilities and technologies shown at NAB 2015 include:

Dalet WishBin, a new module that enables users to collect, use and share all types of assets across desktop and web clients.

Dalet On-the-Go, the mobile app that extends the remote capabilities of Dalet users, now benefits from seamless integration with social media, making it even easier to share content with colleagues and end users.

Advanced new captioning tools for Dalet On-the-Go ensure accessibility to published content.

Boost Your Workflow Knowledge

Following the successful online launch of the free, impartial educational program for media industry professionals, Dalet Academy, NAB will see a number of educational events hosted on the Dalet booth. These include brand new editions of “Bruce’s Shorts Live,” presented by Dalet’s Chief Media Scientist Bruce Devlin, along with educational sessions and workshops from Dalet Academy experts and technology partners such as Adobe and Quantum.

The Dalet NAB Main Theater will also host a wide range of presentations on the latest technology offerings and innovative installations from workflow experts and technology partners. The full program listing will be published in March.



Dalet Turns 25!

2015 marks Dalet’s 25th anniversary. To celebrate the major milestone, Dalet is welcoming all attendees to drop by the booth for engaging keynote presentations and toast to the next quarter century of innovation. Stay tuned for more details!

Dalet Press Briefings at NAB 2015

Dalet experts will be presenting the latest tools and technologies on Monday (10:30am) and Wednesday (9:30am) mornings from the show floor. NAB press and attendees are invited to stop by and learn more while engaging with Dalet on these topics and other industry trends.

For more information and to schedule a private press briefing at NAB, members of the media are invited to contact Anya Oskolkova at anya@zazilmediagroup.com.

About Dalet Digital Media Systems

Dalet software-based solutions enable media organizations to create, manage and distribute content faster and more efficiently, fully maximizing the value of assets. Dalet products are built on three distinct platforms that, when combined, form versatile business solutions that power end-to-end workflows for news, sports, program preparation, production, archive and radio. Individually, Dalet platforms and products offer targeted applications with key capabilities to address critical media workflow functions such as ingest, QC, edit, transcode and multiplatform distribution. The foundation for Dalet’s productivity-enhancing workflow solutions, Dalet Galaxy is the enterprise NRCS and MAM that unifies the content chain by managing assets, metadata, workflows and processes across multiple and diverse production and distribution systems. Specially tailored for news and media workflows, this unique technology platform helps broadcasters and media professionals increase productivity while providing operational and business visibility.

Dalet AmberFin is the high-quality, scalable transcoding platform with fully integrated ingest, mastering, QC and review functionalities, enabling facilities to make great pictures in a scalable, reliable and interoperable way. Addressing the demanding needs of studio production, multi-camera ingest, sports logging and highlights production, the innovative Dalet Brio video server platform combines density and cost-effectiveness with high reliability.

Dalet supports customers from the initial planning stages to well beyond project execution. Our global presence includes 15 offices strategically located throughout Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, North America and South America, and a network of more than 60 professional partners serving 87 countries worldwide. This collective experience and knowledge enables our customers to realize potential increases in productivity, efficiency and value of their assets.



The comprehensive Dalet Care program ensures deployments remain up and running with 24/7 support 365 days a year.

Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, France TV, RAI, RFI, Russia Today, RT Malaysia, VOA), commercial networks and operators (Antena 3, Canal+, FOX, eTV, MBC Dubai, MediaCorp, Mediaset, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros, Sirius XM Radio), and government organizations (Canadian House of Commons, Finnish Parliament, Australian Parliament).

Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com.

Press Contact

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6559

(skype) anya.oskolkova

(From left to right, Dalet AmberFin, Dalet Brio, Dalet Galaxy)