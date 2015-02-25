Orad Inc. Continues to Expand with Addition to US Office

February 24, 2015 --Orad is continuing to expand its presence in North America with the addition of Matthew Clayton as its new Field Sales Engineer. In this role, Matt will assist with all sales efforts including demos, system configurations, and live production support. Matt has over 25 years of experience in the Broadcast Industry and has previously worked for Pixel Power, Miranda and Pinnacle Systems.

“We are pleased to welcome Matt to the Orad North America Team. As a technical manager, Matt has considerable hands-on experience with graphics systems and live production environments. Matt’s industry knowledge will provide our customers with high quality and efficient system designs. Matt will also be responsible for assisting with product development and product training activities,”says Brian Kelly, president, Orad North America.

About Orad

Orad Hi-Tec Systems is a world-leading provider of real-time 3D broadcast graphic, video server, and media asset management solutions including news, channel branding, sports production and enhancement, elections and special events, virtual studios, and virtual advertisement. Orad’s compelling solutions streamline production workflow, enhance viewer experience, and improve production value. Founded in 1993, Orad is a public company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (OHT). More information is available at http://www.orad.tv/.

