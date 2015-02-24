Telestream Releases Switch for Windows

Telestream®, the leading provider of digital video tools and workflow solutions today announced the release of Switchfor Windows.Now available for both the Mac and Windows platforms, Switch gives media professionals everything they need to play, inspect, correct and distribute their multi-format media in one professional application.

In addition to being available on Windows, Switch now features extensive caption and subtitle playback support, including 608/708 embedded captions as well as support for SCC, DVB, TTML (iTT and SMPTE- TT captions), and WebVTT subtitle files so that users can easily playback secondary caption files to verify timing and accuracy. Switch is the only software player with full support for CEA-708 caption decoding including advanced 708-only features like Unicode character support.

"Switch is poised to become the truly universal media player for media professionals. It is a powerful cross-platform visual QC tool that replaces the multitude of players, inspectors, analyzers and converters that broadcast and post-production professionals have been relying on to do their jobs. It can even combine and play disparate MXF Op-Atom audio and video files together, a unique feature that Avid editors have wanted for many years," comments Shawn Carnahan, Telestream's CTO.

Switch includes all the playback control features expected of a professional player such as full-screen and resize modes, fast forward and rewind, slow motion, as well as single-frame forward and back. It is a unique visual inspection tool that goes beyond simply playing all professional media formats such as MXF, GXF, MPEG Transport Streams, MOV, MP4, and even HEVC and 4k files.

Switch also enables users to easily inspect all the properties of their media files including audio channels, speaker labels, aspect ratio, clean aperture, bitrate, frame rate, metadata, encoding formats and more. Importantly for UK broadcasters, Switch Player can also be used to visually QC DPP files and was among the first to achieve DPP/AMWA certification as part of the DPP (Digital Production Partnership)’s Compliance Program.

With Switch Pro users can easily make changes to their file format, video or audio codec; they can trim, scale or crop their media, rearrange audio tracks, edit speaker assignments, add metadata, and insert chapter markers.

Switch Pro also enables the packaging and distribution of content to media platforms, such as iTunes. Using the iTunes preset, it's easy to create an asset-only package that includes the media content, secondary subtitle or audio files, chapter information, and an XML file. For anybody producing content for distribution to the iTunes store – Switch will save them time, and automate what’s currently a manual process.

Switch Player, which includes basic player and inspection functionality, is free of charge. Customers who wish to transcode their media into a different format, view advanced application-specific metadata and embedded captions, or modify parameters and metadata can purchase Switch Pro for $295. Both versions can be downloaded at www.telestream.net/switch.

More information is available at www.telestream.net.