Foxtel Chooses Digital Rapids Encoding and Streaming Solutions for Ground-Breaking Foxtel Go Service

Sydney, Australia: Digital Rapids has been chosen by Foxtel to provide encoding and streaming solutions to underpin Foxtel's ground-breaking new video initiatives. Foxtel has purchased StreamZ Live adaptive streaming encoders and the Digital Rapids Broadcast Manager multi-encoder management system to power the new Foxtel Go App.

The Digital Rapids encoders and management software are being used to provide IP streams for Foxtel on Xbox 360, Foxtel on Connected TV, and the Foxtel Go App. They were also used to provide IP streams for the hugely successful Foxtel LONDON 2012 Olympic Games App.

"Foxtel Go is an exciting new way for our customers to watch our premium TV shows, series and sport on the go, and it was imperative the service be built on a technical foundation that delivers the superior quality and reliability that our customers demand," said Foxtel Executive Director of Product, Jim Rudder. "Digital Rapids solutions met our stringent criteria, and their outstanding support is also a critical factor to our success."

"We're excited that Foxtel has chosen our solutions to power their innovative Foxtel Go App," said Neville Paterson, Sales Manager, Asia Pacific at Digital Rapids. "Our encoding and streaming solutions deliver exceptional quality and performance for service providers expanding their reach to new platforms ranging from game consoles to mobile devices, and we look forward to working closely with Foxtel in the future as their services continue to grow."

The StreamZ Live family of encoders delivers an industry-leading combination of outstanding quality, reliability, versatility and easy operation in powerful configurations for multi-platform live streaming applications. Adaptive streaming models of StreamZ Live encode and stream live HD and SD content with superior quality and performance for delivery through both standard streaming protocols and the latest generation of adaptive streaming technologies. The Digital Rapids Broadcast Manager software provides enterprise-class management, automation, monitoring and fault tolerance for multiple live streaming encoders, with features including scheduling, automated failover and alert notifications.

For more information about StreamZ Live, Digital Rapids Broadcast Manager and other Digital Rapids solutions, please visit www.digitalrapids.com.

About Digital Rapids Corporation -- Digital Rapids provides market-leading content transformation and workflow solutions that empower the world's leading media organizations to reach wider audiences more efficiently, more effectively and more profitably. Recipients of more than two dozen prestigious awards for company and product excellence, Digital Rapids combines innovative technology with proven expertise and visionary insight to help our customers expand their audiences, increase their revenues, and reduce their costs. Digital Rapids Corporation (www.digitalrapids.com) is headquartered in Ontario, Canada with offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Australia and Argentina.

About Foxtel -- Foxtel is one of Australia's most progressive and dynamic media companies, directly employing around 2,500 people, and delivering a diverse subscription television service to both regional and metropolitan areas over cable, satellite and broadband distribution. We offer a better entertainment experience every day to each one of our 2.3 million subscribing homes through delivery of exclusive and inspiring programming across all genres, the world's most popular channel brands, and investment in high quality local content. As constant champions of innovation we have brought customers the iQ personal digital recorder, Australia's largest HD offering, Foxtel 3D, and more recently, the Foxtel Go App for iPad. Foxtel is owned by Telstra Corporation Limited ACN 051 775 556 (50%) and The News Corporation Ltd (50%). foxtel.com.au