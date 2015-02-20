Artel Video Systems 2015 NAB SHOW EXHIBITOR PREVIEW - Booth SU9102

At the 2015 NAB Show, Artel Video Systems, a leading global provider of broadcast-quality media transport solutions, will showcase a comprehensive range of media transport solutions including the latest features and capabilities in its flagship DigiLink media transport platform. Artel will be introducing DigiLink-Lite, a family of low-cost media transport products designed specifically for broadcast and professional A/V applications.

New Products and Technology Demos

NEW DigiLink Capabilities

At the 2015 NAB Show, Artel will showcase new capabilities and features integrated into the company's DigiLink media transport platform, including an L-Band to ASI turnaround module, ASI transport stream multiplexer, HEVC decoder, and a quad 3G/HD/SD multiviewer.

Also on display will be a new DigiLink 1RU chassis with integrated 20x20 3G routing, Ethernet switching, and chassis management.

The DigiLink media transport platform is a fully integrated, carrier-grade, modular solution for transporting broadcast-quality media including 3G, HD-SDI, SD-SDI, and ASI plus Ethernet traffic over direct fiber, managed optical, and IP networks. Featuring multiple chassis options, award-winning JPEG 2000 technology, integrated routing and switching, flexible options for optical multiplexing, TDM technology, and SMPTE IP encapsulation, DigiLink is the ideal solution for broadcasters requiring a modular, fully integrated, reliable, simple-to-configure, and cost-effective platform.

NEW DigiLink-Lite

At the 2015 NAB Show, Artel will introduce its first product in the new DigiLink-Lite product line. The DL5156 combines six asynchronous video circuits into a single optical stream for transport across fiber and optical networks. DigiLink-Lite is a line of pre-configured, low-cost, plug-and-play media transport solutions designed specifically for broadcast and professional A/V applications.

Artel Video Systems is a leading global provider of broadcast-quality media transport solutions for IP, direct fiber, and managed optical networks. A pioneer in the industry, Artel developed the first commercially available video-over-fiber video transport platform. In recent years Artel has provided solutions based on the DigiLink media platform, providing the most reliable and easiest to configure and support solutions. With thousands of deployments, DigiLink is relied upon everyday by the world's largest broadcasters, telecommunication companies, and CATV operators for mission critical video and data feeds to support the world's most watched sports, news, and entertainment events. Recently, the company was honored with a Technology and Engineering Emmy(R) Award by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) for its work on the Standardization and Productization of JPEG 2000 (J2K) Interoperability.

