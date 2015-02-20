Facilis Technology to Showcase Latest Version of TerraBlock at NAB 2015

At NAB 2015, Facilis (booth SL8811), a leading international supplier of cost-effective, high performance shared storage systems and dynamic workflow solutions for the film, broadcast and AV markets, will showcase significant innovations to its TerraBlock shared storage system. Upcoming releases of TerraBlock will include scale-out features for larger workgroups, integrated asset tracking, improved interoperability with third party applications and performance enhancements for resolution independent workflows.

“We are excited to show these latest developments to customers as we continue to optimize our performance and flexibility to meet the ever-increasing demands of higher resolution collaborative workflows at a competitive price point.” commented James McKenna, VP of Marketing at Facilis

Facilis TerraBlock is a multi-platform, high-performance shared storage solution built for post-production and content creation. Flexible connectivity options include 4/8/16Gbps Fibre Channel and 1/10/40Gbps Ethernet through Facilis’ Shared File System. TerraBlock shared storage enables collaborative workflows with all popular editing platforms and supports a wide range of industry-standard creative applications and formats including full 4K DPX.

