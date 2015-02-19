Dale Pro Audio and HARMAN’s Studer Announce Brand-New Partnership as Dale Takes Delivery of Studer Vista 1 Digital Console

NEW YORK, New York – HARMAN’s Studer today announced that Dale Pro Audio, one of the most successful professional audio dealers in the United States, has expanded its product offerings with the addition of Studer’s Vista 1 digital console as a new customer solutions option. The addition of Vista 1 consoles to Dale Pro Audio’s inventory is part of a new relationship between the companies to better serve the audio community, which also underscores Dale Pro Audio’s long-term commitment to the broadcast market. The Vista 1 is now available for demo, along with accompanying studio monitors and outboard gear, at Dale Pro Audio’s Queens location.

Based in New York City, Dale Pro Audio has served the broadcast, live sound, contracting, and studio and post-production markets for more than 50 years. Dale Pro Audio co-owner, Valerie Lager, commented, "We are proud to be associated with the Studer brand, and our new relationship comes at a perfect time. The Studer Vista 1 console fits in well with our current initiative to further expand our offerings and service to the broadcast market, and we're confident it'll serve our clients well."

The Studer Vista 1 digital console is highly suited to both fixed and portable systems, while its compact size makes it a natural choice for OB and ENG vans. It is equipped with Studer’s exclusive Vistonics™ user interface and Vista control surface, plus features such as true broadcast monitoring, talkback, red light control, GPIO, N-x (Mix Minus) busses, snapshot automation and DAW control. Capable of over 100 channels, the Vista 1 can handle mono, stereo and 5.1 inputs with ease. The Vista 1 features 32 mic/line inputs, 32 line outputs and also comes with Multi Mode MADI, while an additional Dual MADI card is available for remote stage boxes.

Michael Descoteau, Dale’s Broadcast Sales Director, added, "Studer's reputation for stellar products is evident in the Vista 1. The design of its control surface caught our eye—it's extremely innovative and intuitive, which provides an opportunity for new users to grasp it quickly and easily. It will also serve many of the markets we reach, such as broadcast, live, and post."

“The worldwide adoption of Studer Vista consoles has been growing rapidly and Dale Pro Audio’s addition of the Vista 1 to its inventory is a major step forward in the United States,” said Rob Lewis, US Sales Director, Studer. “Dale Pro Audio’s heritage and reputation for excellence is well-known throughout the professional audio industry and we are looking forward to a very successful relationship!”

For more information on Dale Pro Audio, please visit www.daleproaudio.com

Photo Caption: Dale Pro Audio e-Commerce Director, Tim Brown, and co-owner, Valerie Lager, proudly display the new Studer Vista 1 console being installed in Dale Pro Audio’s demo room.

HARMAN (www.harman.com) designs, manufactures and markets premier audio, visual, infotainment and enterprise automation solutions for the automotive, consumer and professional markets. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon® , Mark Levinson ® and Revel®, the Company is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform. More than 25 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and infotainment systems. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 17,600 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia and reported sales of $5.9 billion during the last 12 months ended December 31, 2014.