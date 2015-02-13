Sony Expands Trimaster EL Series with First OLED Designed for Pro Video Production

New BVM-X300Master Monitor Delivers 4K Resolution, Unequalled High Dynamic Range and Expanded Color Gamut Flexibility

Sony’s new BVM-X300 is its first OLED master monitor to combine 4K resolution, High Dynamic Range and a Wide Color Gamut display. The new 30-inch model expands Sony’s Trimaster EL series and provides an OLED option for professional video production applications including color grading, on-set monitoring and quality control in a 4K workflow.

The new monitor was unveiled this week at the Hollywood Post Alliance (HPA) Tech Retreat, Feb. 9-13 in Indian Wells, Calif.

“This new monitor offers the same performance of all our TRIMASTER EL OLED monitors, including unparalleled black performance, color reproduction, quick pixel response,” said Gary Mandle, senior product manager for professional displays. “The addition of features like 4K resolution, HDR and an RGB OLED panel for wider color gamut and better color uniformity make this an invaluable on-set tool for production professionals.”

High Dynamic Range Mode

In addition to the high-contrast performance of the entire TRIMASTER EL OLED panel, this new monitor provides High Dynamic Range mode, giving users the ability to view the entire range of an image accurately and clearly.

“This feature offers never-seen-before image reproduction – the black is black, and peak brightness can be reproduced more realistically with colors that are typically saturated in a conventional standard dynamic range,” said Mandle. “This mode can brilliantly express sparkling town lights and stars in the night sky.

The BVM-X300 monitor has a new integrated control panel with integrated inputs. This means there are no options required to complete the system, giving users a “plug-and-play” system right out of the box.

Wide Color Gamut Display

The emission layers in the new monitor’s 4K panel as well as new layering design give the BVM-X300 the ability to display ITU-R BT709 and DCI-P3 color gamuts more accurately than any previous Sony Trimaster display. In addition, the new BVM-X300 can display 80% of the new ITU-R BT2020 color gamut.

This master monitor supports both 2 Sample Interleave (2SI) and Square Division signals. It also supports HD signals including 3G-SDI Quad-link up to 4096 x 2160/48p 50p 60p, 3G-SDI single link for 1920 x 1080/50p 60p, YCbCr 4:2:2 10-bit, and 3G-SDI dual link for 1920 x1080/50p 60p, 4:4:4 12/10-bit.

The BVM-X300 OLED 4K master monitor is planned to be available in February.