Audio-Technica Now Shipping New Flagship ATH-M70x

— Premium ATH-M70x Professional Monitor Headphones are tuned to accurately reproduce extreme low and high frequencies while maintaining perfect balance with exceptional clarity and detail —

STOW, OH, February 5, 2015 — Audio-Technica, a leading innovator in transducer technology for over 50 years, is now shipping its ATH-M70x Professional Monitor Headphones, the new flagship model in A-T’s acclaimed M-Series line of headphones. Designed specifically to bring out added detail in the mix, the ATH-M70x professional monitor headphones feature proprietary 45 mm large-aperture drivers with rare earth magnets and copper-clad aluminum wire voice coils and are tuned to accurately reproduce extreme low and high frequencies (5 to 40,000 Hz) while maintaining perfect balance. Featuring rugged, metal design, they are ideal for studio mixing and tracking, FOH, DJ use, personal listening, mastering, post production and audio forensics.

Crafted for lasting durability with a collapsible, space-saving design, the headphones are equipped with 90° swiveling earcups for easy, one-ear monitoring. Maximum power input is 2,000 mW, meaning very low distortion at even high volumes. Professional-grade earpads and headband provide excellent durability and comfort, and detach for easy replacement. The headphones’ circumaural design contours around the ears for excellent sound isolation in loud environments. They come standard with three interchangeable cables (1.2 m - 3.0 m coiled cable, 3.0 m straight cable and 1.2 m straight cable) and a hard carrying case.

ATH-M70x Specifications:

Type: Closed-back dynamic

Driver Diameter: 45 mm

Magnet: Neodymium

Voice Coil: CCAW (Copper-clad aluminum wire)

Frequency Response: 5 - 40,000 Hz

Maximum Input Power: 2,000 mW at 1 kHz

Sensitivity: 97 dB

Impedance: 35 ohms

Weight: 280 g (9.9 oz), without cable and connector

Cable: Interchangeable cables: detachable 1.2 m - 3.0 m (3.9' - 9.8') coiled cable, detachable 3.0 m (9.8') straight cable and detachable 1.2 m (3.9') straight cable

Accessories Included: Carrying case, 6.3 mm (1/4") screw-on adapter

About the Audio-Technica M-Series

Critically acclaimed M-Series professional monitor headphones deliver accurate audio and outstanding comfort, perfect for long sessions in the studio and on the go. Contoured earcups seal tight for excellent sound isolation, with minimal bleed. And the pro-grade materials are durable, yet comfortable. Find out why online reviewers, top audio engineers, and series fans agree, M-Series is an unmatched combination of audio and build-quality that gets the job done, hour after hour, year after year.

Audio-Technica’s ATH-M70x Professional Monitor Headphones are now available with a U.S. MSRP of $419.00. For more information, please visit www.audio-technica.com.