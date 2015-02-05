Cinegy to Showcase Version 10 of its Product Portfolio at NAB 2015

NAB 2015, BoothSL11116 – At NAB 2015, Cinegy, which develops and produces software technology for digital video processing, asset management, video compression, automation and playout, will demonstrate Version 10 of its product portfolio.

In recent months Cinegy has rolled out Version 10 to its global clients and the industry at large. At NAB 2015 visitors will be able to see first-hand the benefits and new features of version 10 of Cinegy’s product portfolio including:

·4K IP-Based Broadcast Solutions; Cinegy Multiviewer and Cinegy Route

·Automation, Playout and CG Solutions; Cinegy Air PRO and Cinegy Type

·Media Asset Management, Archive and Capture Solutions; Cinegy Archive, Cinegy Desktop, Cinegy Workspace, and Cinegy Capture

Cinegy will host presentations on booth SL11116 highlighting “Software Defined Television” to help delegates appreciate the operational and cost benefits of moving to software-based solutions.

Cinegy will also host three days of workshops including keynote presentations, case studies and an overview of Cinegy’s collaborative workflow in Spanish, German, Russian, Japanese, Korean, French and Thai.

About Cinegy

Cinegy develops innovative video, broadcast and production software solutions, encompassing every aspect of a collaborative workflow including IP Tools, ingest, editing to playout, all connected to an active archive with full Digital Asset Management.

Based on standard IT hardware and non-proprietary storage technology, Cinegy products are reliable, affordable, scalable, easily deployable and intuitive.

